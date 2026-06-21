Bihar Residents Can Now Get Rs 20,000 Refund For Completing Sindhu Darshan Yatra In Ladakh

People from Bihar planning to visit Ladakh may now be eligible for financial assistance from the state government. The Bihar Cabinet has approved the Sindhu Darshan Teerth Yatra Financial Assistance Scheme 2026, under which eligible residents can receive up to Rs 20,000 for undertaking the Sindhu (Indus) Darshan pilgrimage in Ladakh.

The proposal was cleared during a Cabinet meeting after being submitted by the state's Tourism Department. The scheme aims to encourage more people to visit the historic Sindhu River. Under it, the government will reimburse 50% of travel expenses or up to Rs 20,000 per person, whichever is lower.

According to the proposal, many people, especially those from economically weaker backgrounds, are unable to undertake the pilgrimage due to high travel costs. The financial assistance scheme is intended to make the journey more affordable. However, the assistance will not be provided in advance.

How To Apply For Reimbursement

Pilgrims will first have to complete the Sindhu Darshan Yatra and then apply for reimbursement of their travel expenses.

After returning from the pilgrimage, eligible travellers must submit an application along with the required documents to claim financial assistance. The Bihar Tourism Department is expected to release detailed guidelines soon, outlining eligibility, required documents, and the reimbursement process.

Eligibility Criteria

The Bihar government has set certain conditions for those seeking to avail themselves of the financial assistance. Only permanent residents of Bihar can apply for the scheme, and applicants must be at least 18 years old.

The government has also capped the scheme at 100 pilgrims per year.

Officials said the Ganga and Sindhu rivers are important symbols of India's cultural and civilisational unity. Because of this, the Sindhu Darshan Yatra is seen as more than just a religious pilgrimage; it also holds spiritual, cultural, and tourism significance for people from Bihar.

The government further noted that Bihar is not the first state to introduce such a programme. Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, already offer financial assistance to residents undertaking religious pilgrimages.