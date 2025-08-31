<i>Param Sundari</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark

Maddock Films' romantic comedy Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, had a steady start at the box office, earning Rs 7.25 crore on its first day.

What's Happening

On Day 2, the Tushar Jalota directorial saw a 24.14% growth, collecting an estimated Rs 9 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film's total collection now stands at Rs 16.5 crore.

The film recorded an overall 18.13% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

Morning shows registered 9.67%, which increased to 18.03% in the afternoon and 19.70% in the evening. Night shows saw the highest turnout, with occupancy peaking at 25.11%.

Background

Param Sundari marks Sidharth Malhotra's fifth-biggest opening day and his strongest performance since Thank God (2022). Among his solo releases, it is his biggest opener since Marjaavaan (2019).

Sidharth's career-best opening day remains Ek Villain (2014), which earned Rs 16.70 crore net. It is followed by Brothers (2015), co-starring Akshay Kumar, with Rs 15.21 crore. Thank God (2022), alongside Ajay Devgn, ranks third with Rs 8.10 crore, while his debut film Student of the Year (2012) takes the fourth spot with Rs 7.48 crore net.

Sidharth And Janhvi's Previous Box Office Performances

Sidharth Malhotra has seen several of his recent films underperform commercially. According to Sacnilk, Yodha earned Rs 53.5 crore worldwide on a budget of Rs 55 crore, falling short of expectations.

Thank God grossed Rs 48.99 crore globally against its reported Rs 70 crore budget. Meanwhile, Marjaavan made Rs 62 crore worldwide, only managing limited profits on a Rs 50 crore budget.

As per the report, films like Aiyaary and Ittefaq, too, could not deliver the kind of success the actor was once associated with.

Aiyaary grossed just Rs 30.59 crore on a budget of around Rs 65 crore, while Ittefaq collected Rs 51.47 crore globally against a Rs 20 crore budget.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor's box office journey has been a mixed one. As per Sacnilk, Ulajh struggled with collections of only Rs 11.25 crore worldwide on a budget of Rs 35 crore. Meanwhile, Mr and Mrs Mahi grossed Rs 51.25 crore worldwide on a Rs 40 crore budget, narrowly missing the clean-hit mark.

Mili turned out to be a disaster, earning only Rs 3.82 crore on a budget of Rs 10 crore, and Roohi too could not leave a strong mark with Rs 28.7 crore worldwide against a budget of Rs 25 crore.

Meanwhile, her big-banner outing Devara proved to be a commercial winner, raking in over Rs 421 crore worldwide on a budget of nearly Rs 300 crore, showcasing her potential in large-scale films.