Panipat: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor's Film To Go On Floors In November

The film featuring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is based on the third Battle of Panipat

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 19, 2018 19:50 IST
Poster of Panipat. (Courtesy XYZ)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Prep is on across all fronts," Ashutosh Gowariker tweeted
  2. "My director of photography is CK Muraleedharan," Mr Gowariker added
  3. "Historical dramas have always fascinated me," Mr Gowariker had tweeted
Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat will go on floors in November 2018, the director announced on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday. Mr Gowariker wrote: "Prep is on across all fronts. Filming begins in November. Excited." The film featuring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is based on the third Battle of Panipat, fought between Ahmad Shah Durrani's invading Afghani forces and Sadashivrao Bhau representing the Maratha Empire. Mr Gowariker also cleared some rumours around the film and tweeted, "Kiran Deohans was never considered for the cinematography of Panipat. My director of photography is CK Muraleedharan." Take a look at what Ashutosh Gowariker wrote:
 

Earlier this year, Ashutosh Gowariker shared the official teaser poster of the film on Twitter and revealed that his next project is based on the historic "Third Battle of Panipat." He wrote, "Historical dramas have always fascinated me. This time it is a story about what led to the Third Battle of Panipat."
 

Ashutosh Gowariker's film will have some high octane action sequences and the actors are bracing up for their roles in the film. To prep up for their roles in Panipat, both Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor had taken horse riding lessons (now that's some dedication). A glimpse of their horse riding sessions:
 

 

Of why he chose Krirti Sanon for Panipat, Mr Gowariker had earlier told news agency IANS: "I needed someone really beautiful as well as a good performer, and Kriti is both. The eclectic combination of these three is a first for me, and I look forward to this exciting journey with them called Panipat."

About zeroing in Arjun to co-star with Sanjay Dutt for the movie, Mr Gowariker said: "What impresses me most about Arjun, apart from his fine performances - is his dynamism. He has played double roles twice, and he has portrayed an action hero as well as a lover boy."

Panipat, whose tagline says 'The Great Betrayal', will hit screens on December 6 next year.

