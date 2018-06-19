Panipat: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor's Film To Go On Floors In November

My morning ride!! #WorkInProgress #PanipatPrep You increase your pace, it feels good, you increase it further, now you're scared, your whole body stiffens, you are not doing it right anymore, you're even more scared, you consciously let go of the fear, you loosen up, you're back on track, THAT feels amazing!!! The trick is to LET GO.. which is the hardest part!

