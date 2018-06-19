Panipat: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor's Film To Go On Floors In November

Highlights
- "Prep is on across all fronts," Ashutosh Gowariker tweeted
- "My director of photography is CK Muraleedharan," Mr Gowariker added
- "Historical dramas have always fascinated me," Mr Gowariker had tweeted
Contrary to RUMOURS -— Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) June 18, 2018
Kiran Deohans was never considered for the Cinematography of #Panipat
My #DirectorOfPhotography is -
C. K. MURALEEDHARAN.
Prep is ON across all fronts.
Filming begins in November.
Excited!! @duttsanjay@arjunk26@kritisanon@RohitShelatkar
Earlier this year, Ashutosh Gowariker shared the official teaser poster of the film on Twitter and revealed that his next project is based on the historic "Third Battle of Panipat." He wrote, "Historical dramas have always fascinated me. This time it is a story about what led to the Third Battle of Panipat."
Historical dramas have always fascinated me.— Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) March 14, 2018
This time it is a story about what led to the Third Battle of #Panipat.
Here's the first Teaser Poster!!@agpplofficial#sunitagowariker@visionworldfilm@rohitshelatkar@duttsanjay@arjunk26@kritisanon#PanipatTeaserPosterpic.twitter.com/QfEYxJ0jRZ
Ashutosh Gowariker's film will have some high octane action sequences and the actors are bracing up for their roles in the film. To prep up for their roles in Panipat, both Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor had taken horse riding lessons (now that's some dedication). A glimpse of their horse riding sessions:
My morning ride!! #WorkInProgress #PanipatPrep You increase your pace, it feels good, you increase it further, now you're scared, your whole body stiffens, you are not doing it right anymore, you're even more scared, you consciously let go of the fear, you loosen up, you're back on track, THAT feels amazing!!! The trick is to LET GO.. which is the hardest part!
Had quite a Sunday morning, started my horse riding sessions for Panipat today...Thank you to the President of Amateur Riders Club, Suresh Tapuriah, for the guidance and for making me meet this absolute beauty of a horse, Shaka Zulu!@AshGowariker#Panipatpic.twitter.com/tEWfpXSVHH— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 6, 2018
Of why he chose Krirti Sanon for Panipat, Mr Gowariker had earlier told news agency IANS: "I needed someone really beautiful as well as a good performer, and Kriti is both. The eclectic combination of these three is a first for me, and I look forward to this exciting journey with them called Panipat."
Panipat, whose tagline says 'The Great Betrayal', will hit screens on December 6 next year.