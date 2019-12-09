Panipat Box Office Collection Day 3: Arjun Kapoor's Film Earns Over Rs 17 Crore

Panipat: Arjun Kapoor in the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

The Ashutosh Gowariker-directed Panipat has collected Rs 17.68 crore within three days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, showed an upward graph on Saturday. However, its business remained low on Sunday. The film collected Rs 7.78 crore on Sunday and Rs5.78 crore on Saturday. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film performed well in the region of Maharashtra. Sharing the film's box office performance so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Panipat showed an upward graph on Day 2 and 3, but the 3-day total remains extremely low... Biz-wise, Maharashtra [Mumbai, CP, Nizam circuits] leads, North and East very poor... Weekdays crucial... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr. Total: Rs 17.68 cr. India biz."

Panipat opened to largely mixed reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a two-star rating and he wrote: "It is only when Sanjay Dutt surfaces late in the first half as the larger-than-life Abdali that Panipat perks up a tad only to quickly veer back into terrible tedium."

Directed by by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat is set against the backdrop of the Third Battle of Panipat that took place on January 14, 1761 in Panipat (present day Haryana) and it is considered to be one of the most momentous battles of the 18th century. In the film, Arjun plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau, who was the commander-in-chief of the Maratha army in the Third Battle of Panipat. Kriti Sanon plays Parvati Bai, the second wife of Sadashiv Rao. Sanjay Dutt plays Ahmad Shah Abdali, the king of Afghanistan, who fought against the Marathas in the Third Battle of Panipat. The film also features Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl and Nawab Shah in pivotal roles.