Just Palak Tiwari Setting The Internet Ablaze With Her New Pics From Maldives

Image was posted by Palak Tiwari. (courtesy: palaktiwarii)

In April, Bollywood actress Palak Tiwari made a splash on the big screen with her debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It appears that the young actress is now on a much-deserved break in the Maldives. Much to the delight of her fans, Palak Tiwari has shared some images from the island country. In the pictures, the actress is dressed in a black swimsuit and her hair is left open in beach waves. In the images, she is seen standing by a swimming pool that overlooks the ocean. In the caption, she has only used emojis. She dropped a heart, butterfly, and fish emoji to convey her state of mind. Fans of the star have inundated the comments section with compliments.

A few days ago, Palak Tiwari shared a set of images of herself enjoying breakfast in the pool. Dressed in a blue swimsuit, Palak looks lovely as always. She wrote, “Floating with my breakfast.” She added a geotag for Maldives.

Palak Tiwari, who is the daughter of television icon Shweta Tiwari, was the cynosure of all eyes long before her debut. The actress was rumoured to be dating Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, in a new interview with ETimes, Palak Tiwari denied all such reports. She was quoted as saying, “Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It's my sole focus, and it is an important year for me. I don't pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I'd rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it's a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that.”

After her debut with Salman Khan, she will be seen alongside Sanjay Dutt in the Virgin Tree. Speaking about working with the superstars, she said: “With the kind of people I am working with, my aim is not to compete for screen space, but to learn and absorb. I have just been a sponge on the set. The one thing that you can learn from Salman sir and Sanjay sir is that when somebody has to shine, they can do it even when there are thousands of people on screen. Salman sir told me I don't need to worry about the number of people on screen, but how I do my job because that is what will make a difference to a scene.”

Palak Tiwari was seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside a star-studded ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, among others.