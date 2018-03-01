Pakistani Singer Atif Aslam Reportedly Dodges Promoting Song For Bollywood Film

Singer Atif Aslam is reportedly dodging Daas Dev producers' request to promote a song he sang in the film via social media, reports news agency IANS. The song, titled Sehmi Hai Dhadkan, released on social media on February 22 but the singer has not posted it on any of his social media pages as of now. "Atif said he will do it, but it hasn't been done. I'm not sure why he isn't taking part in the activity, but, as a producer, I see that work promised hasn't been executed," producer Sanjeev Kumar said in a statement, reports IANS.
- Atif Aslam sang a song for Daas Dev but did not promote it
- "Atif said he will do it, but it hasn't been done," said producer
- Daas Dev, directed by Sudhir Mishra, releases later this month
However, Atif Aslam did promote Dil Diya Gallan, which he sang for Yash Raj Films' Tiger Zinda Hai and it was picturised on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. "We needed Atif for this song. He has 20 million followers on social media. Imagine the kind of traction we would have got had he promoted it," he added.
The wait is finally over!#AtifAslam#Aadee#Aadeez#SalmanKhan#NewSonghttps://t.co/kLFWY5V77g— Atif Aslam (@itsaadee) December 2, 2017
Last month, singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo slammed the use of Pakistani artistes in Indian projects - the song in question at that time was Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's rendition of Ishtehaar in Welcome To New York. Speaking about Babul Supriyo's statement, Mr Kumar told IANS: "Normally, such statements are made by fringe groups. When a minister says it, it leaves an impact on more people."
(With inputs from IANS)