Pakistani Singer Atif Aslam Reportedly Dodges Promoting Song For Bollywood Film Daas Dev producer said that Atif Aslam agreed to promote the song initially

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Atif Aslam sang Daas Dev song Sehmi Hai Dhadkan. (Image courtesy: Atif Aslam) New Delhi: Highlights Atif Aslam sang a song for Daas Dev but did not promote it "Atif said he will do it, but it hasn't been done," said producer Daas Dev, directed by Sudhir Mishra, releases later this month Daas Dev producers' request to promote a song he sang in the film via social media, reports news agency IANS. The song, titled Sehmi Hai Dhadkan, released on social media on February 22 but the singer has not posted it on any of his social media pages as of now. "Atif said he will do it, but it hasn't been done. I'm not sure why he isn't taking part in the activity, but, as a producer, I see that work promised hasn't been executed," producer Sanjeev Kumar said in a statement, reports IANS.



However, Atif Aslam did promote Dil Diya Gallan, which he sang for Yash Raj Films' Tiger Zinda Hai and it was picturised on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. "We needed Atif for this song. He has 20 million followers on social media. Imagine the kind of traction we would have got had he promoted it," he added.

The wait is finally over!#AtifAslam#Aadee#Aadeez#SalmanKhan#NewSonghttps://t.co/kLFWY5V77g — Atif Aslam (@itsaadee) December 2, 2017



Last month, singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo slammed the use of Pakistani artistes in Indian projects - the song in question at that time was Welcome To New York. Speaking about Babul Supriyo's statement, Mr Kumar told IANS: "Normally, such statements are made by fringe groups. When a minister says it, it leaves an impact on more people."



Daas Dev is a reworking of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel Devdas in a contemporary setting. The film also stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rahul Bhat. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, Daas Dev is scheduled to hit the screens on March 23.



(With inputs from IANS)



Singer Atif Aslam is reportedly dodgingproducers' request to promote a song he sang in the film via social media, reports news agency IANS. The song, titled, released on social media on February 22 but the singer has not posted it on any of his social media pages as of now. "Atif said he will do it, but it hasn't been done. I'm not sure why he isn't taking part in the activity, but, as a producer, I see that work promised hasn't been executed," producer Sanjeev Kumar said in a statement, reports IANS.However, Atif Aslam did promote, which he sang for Yash Raj Films'and it was picturised on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. "We needed Atif for this song. He has 20 million followers on social media. Imagine the kind of traction we would have got had he promoted it," he added.Last month, singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo slammed the use of Pakistani artistes in Indian projects - the song in question at that time was Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's rendition of Ishtehaar in. Speaking about Babul Supriyo's statement, Mr Kumar told IANS: "Normally, such statements are made by fringe groups. When a minister says it, it leaves an impact on more people."is a reworking of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novelin a contemporary setting. The film also stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rahul Bhat. Directed by Sudhir Mishra,is scheduled to hit the screens on March 23.(With inputs from IANS)