What Welcome To New York Composer Said On Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Song In Film

music composer Shamir Tandon defended his decision of getting Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali to singfrom his upcoming film. He told news agency IANS that 'people should take a collective stand against all Pakistani artistes and not just single out one person.' Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's voice inhad irked singer-turned-union minister Babul Supriyo, who later demanded a dubbed version of the song in the final cut. "If as a country, or even as an industry, we take a collective stance against working with artistes (who are all blessed by Goddess Saraswati, irrespective of the origin) from across the border, I'm happy to adhere to the same. I will be the first one to refrain," Shamir Tandon told IANS.Earlier, Babul Supriyo told IANS that Indian filmmakers should 'not engage Pakistani artistes in their projects.' "I would request the makers of the film to remove Rahat's voice and get someone else to dub it. I am also not sure why Atif Aslam got to singwhen for sure our very own Arijit could have done a much better job," he said.'s songis picturised on Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh, the lead characters of the film.Defending his song, Shamir Tandon told IANS, "My point is, how come the same Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's, which was used in the film, which was used in, skips this sentiment. Or for that matter, Atif Aslam's recently releasedinor the Ajay Devgn songin the filmreleased a couple days ago. Why were these songs not pulled up for using Pakistani voices, while mine has? Because most of those are cover versions and mine is an original?"Teamis yet to decide whether to keep or replace Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's voice in the song. Film's director Chakri Toleti had told IANS, "No decision has been taken on the Rahat Fateh Ali Khan song. I don't understand why we are being targeted like this. Our filmreleases this Friday and this is just too much stress. We have made an entertaining film and we don't want to hurt anyone."releases on February 23.The film also stars Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani.(With IANS inputs)