PadMan Vs Aiyaary: All's Not Well Between Akshay Kumar And Neeraj Pandey? Neeraj Pandey deliberately went ahead for a box office clash with Akshay Kumar on January 26

Akshay Kumar in Neeraj Pandey-directed Baby. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Aiyaari is all set for a box office with Akshay Kumar's PadMan onRepublic Day. An industry insider told news agency IANS that the clash is Neeraj's deliberate attempt to "take on Akshay." Neeraj Pandey and Akshay have given memorable hits like Special 26 and Baby but after financial differences led to the shelving of their proposed project Crack, the actor and director are reportedly not on speaking terms. "Neeraj Pandey is very much aware that Akshay's PadMan is releasing on January 26.







According to an IANS report chances of Aiyaari beating PadMan at the ticket window are "bleak." The trade pundits say, "Akshay's reputation as the hero of the masses has already generated massive interest in PadMan whereas Aiyaary with Sidharth Malhotra (Akshay's Brothers co-star), who hasn't had a hit in a long time, and Manoj Bajpayee, a brilliant actor with no box office clout, stands a distant second in terms of audiences' appeal."







Akshay has another film coming up soon after PadMan, which is Rajinikanth's 2.0. Earlier there were reports that 2.0 will release on Republic Day having been postponed once. However, Akshay announced January 26 as the release date for PadMan, which is his wife Twinkle Khanna's first film as producer under Mrs FunnyBones Movies. "I am



PadMan is directed by R Balki and it also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.



(With inputs from IANS)



