It's Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary vs Akshay Kumar's PadMan At The Box Office On Republic Day

Highlights
- Akshay Kumar's PadMan is a dramedy directed by R Balki
- Sidharth's Aiyaary is a crime thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey
- The trailer of PadMan released to phenomenal response on Friday
Here's the first poster of Aiyaary:
#AiyaaryPoster is out now! This one is for all those who serve our nation selflessly. #Aiyaary in cinemas— Major Jai Bakshi (@S1dharthM) December 16, 2017
this #RepublicDay#VijayDiwas@neerajpofficial@BajpayeeManoj@Rakulpreetpic.twitter.com/UTYmHDYBOQ
Watch the trailer of PadMan:
On Friday, the makers of Aiyaary pranked social media with a promotional gimmick by sending the film's lead actor off Twitter with the message: "Sorry, I am done!" Sidharth's Aiyaary co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra also responded to his tweet asking if things were okay with the trending hashtag #SidsOffTheGrid. Twitter slammed the makers' promotional tactic as a "cringe-worthy marketing" piece.
Marketing strategy, isn't it? If yes then definitely you guys can do better than this! Disgusting marketing tactics. #SidsOffTheGridpic.twitter.com/FxcBGNuuPY— Sukhpreet (@SukhpreetWrites) December 14, 2017
On Saturday, Sidharth (aka Major Jai Bakshi on Twitter) returned to the platform when commanded by Colonel Abhay Singh (Manoj Bajpayee's character in Aiyaary).
Major jai bakshi!!as your commanding officer i order you to come bak.@S1dharthM#Aiyaary— colonel abhay singh (@BajpayeeManoj) December 16, 2017
Major Jai Bakshi reporting for duty sir... Will try not to go rogue again. #Aiyaary@BajpayeeManojhttps://t.co/Gqu4ojZ1on— Major Jai Bakshi (@S1dharthM) December 16, 2017
Haha who said I'm off the grid? my #Aiyaary may have troubled some but I'm grateful for your support... big love— Major Jai Bakshi (@S1dharthM) December 16, 2017
Twitter is not impressed:
Promotions ke liye kuch bhi karega— Darshan Jain (@Darshan_Jain99) December 16, 2017
This kinda dangerous aiyaary isnt useful and u hurted us..i am sorry i am nt gonna support this trick— Major Bakshi's Fan (@Nafis_S1D1an) December 16, 2017
Back to Aiyaary vs PadMan:
Aiyaary is a crime drama directed by Neeraj Pandey, who has made films like Baby and Special 26 with Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, Akshay's PadMan is produced by Twinkle Khanna and it is directed by R Balki. The film also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.