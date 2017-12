It's Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary vs Akshay Kumar's PadMan At The Box Office On Republic Day

Highlights Akshay Kumar's PadMan is a dramedy directed by R Balki Sidharth's Aiyaary is a crime thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey The trailer of PadMan released to phenomenal response on Friday

Marketing strategy, isn't it? If yes then definitely you guys can do better than this! Disgusting marketing tactics. #SidsOffTheGridpic.twitter.com/FxcBGNuuPY — Sukhpreet (@SukhpreetWrites) December 14, 2017

Major jai bakshi!!as your commanding officer i order you to come bak.@S1dharthM#Aiyaary — colonel abhay singh (@BajpayeeManoj) December 16, 2017

Major Jai Bakshi reporting for duty sir... Will try not to go rogue again. #Aiyaary@BajpayeeManojhttps://t.co/Gqu4ojZ1on — Major Jai Bakshi (@S1dharthM) December 16, 2017

Haha who said I'm off the grid? my #Aiyaary may have troubled some but I'm grateful for your support... big love — Major Jai Bakshi (@S1dharthM) December 16, 2017

Promotions ke liye kuch bhi karega — Darshan Jain (@Darshan_Jain99) December 16, 2017

This kinda dangerous aiyaary isnt useful and u hurted us..i am sorry i am nt gonna support this trick — Major Bakshi's Fan (@Nafis_S1D1an) December 16, 2017

Sidharth Malhotra'sis all set to clash with Akshay Kumar'son Republic Day. Sidharth and teamshared the first poster of their film announcing the release date as January 26, which was confirmed as the release date ofa few weeks ago. Theco-stars will now compete for a better collection at the ticket window soon. The trailer of PadMan released to phenomenal response on Friday.andare absolutely different in terms of content and plot.is a patriotic film whileis a dramedy inspired from the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham.Here's the first poster ofWatch the trailer ofOn Friday, the makers of Aiyaary pranked social media with a promotional gimmick by sending the film's lead actor off Twitter with the message: "Sorry, I am done!" Sidharth'sco-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra also responded to his tweet asking if things were okay with the trending hashtag #SidsOffTheGrid. Twitter slammed the makers' promotional tactic as a "cringe-worthy marketing" piece.On Saturday, Sidharth (aka Major Jai Bakshi on Twitter) returned to the platform when commanded by Colonel Abhay Singh (Manoj Bajpayee's character in).Twitter is not impressed:is a crime drama directed by Neeraj Pandey, who has made films likeandwith Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, Akshay'sis produced by Twinkle Khanna and it is directed by R Balki. The film also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.