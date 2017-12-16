It's Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary vs Akshay Kumar's PadMan At The Box Office On Republic Day

Sidharth Malhotrain Aiyaary and Akshay Kumar in PadMan . (Images by Sidharth and Akshay )

Highlights Akshay Kumar's PadMan is a dramedy directed by R Balki Sidharth's Aiyaary is a crime thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey The trailer of PadMan released to phenomenal response on Friday

Marketing strategy, isn't it? If yes then definitely you guys can do better than this! Disgusting marketing tactics. #SidsOffTheGridpic.twitter.com/FxcBGNuuPY — Sukhpreet (@SukhpreetWrites) December 14, 2017

Major jai bakshi!!as your commanding officer i order you to come bak.@S1dharthM#Aiyaary — colonel abhay singh (@BajpayeeManoj) December 16, 2017

Major Jai Bakshi reporting for duty sir... Will try not to go rogue again. #Aiyaary@BajpayeeManojhttps://t.co/Gqu4ojZ1on — Major Jai Bakshi (@S1dharthM) December 16, 2017

Haha who said I'm off the grid? my #Aiyaary may have troubled some but I'm grateful for your support... big love — Major Jai Bakshi (@S1dharthM) December 16, 2017

Promotions ke liye kuch bhi karega — Darshan Jain (@Darshan_Jain99) December 16, 2017

This kinda dangerous aiyaary isnt useful and u hurted us..i am sorry i am nt gonna support this trick — Major Bakshi's Fan (@Nafis_S1D1an) December 16, 2017