PadMan Song Saale Sapne: Akshay Kumar Motivates You To Dream Big The new song from PadMan titled Saale Sapne was released today

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT PadMan song Saale Sapne: Akshay Kumar in the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube ) New Delhi: Highlights Saale Sapne is for all the dreamers Akshay Kumar shared the song on social media PadMan will hit the screens on January 25 PadMan released a new song Saale Sapne from the film and it will definitely motivate you to dream big. On Saturday, Akshay Kumar, who plays the protagonist in the film, shared the song on Instagram with a strong message. "Dreams don't work unless you do. This one is for all the dreamers, make it happen," Instagrammed Akshay Kumar. (Thank you Akshay for such an inspiring thought) The song is picturized on Akshay and it features the journey of Arunachalam Muruganantham (entrepreneur, who developed low-cost sanitary pad making machines). PadMan also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.



Saale Sapne is for all the dreamers. Watch it here:





Earlier, The PadMan song and Aaj Se Teri were released by the makers and the songs were loved by all. Saale Sapne becomes more powerful with Mohit Chauhan's voice and the music of the film is given by Amit Trivedi.



PadMan is a touted to be Bollywood's first film, which addresses the need of creating awareness about menstrual hygiene. The film is an adaptation of Twinkle Khanna's short story The Sanitary Man From A Sacred Land, which in turn is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. Twinkle Khanna, who is producing PadMan through Mrs FunnyBones Movies, told Reuters: "After writing the book, the obvious way to get this inside the consciousness of both modern and rural India seemed to be through a movie, and here we are today."



Also, Akshay Kumar in his recent interview said that he's glad people have started talking about sanitary pads in their homes.



Directed by R Balki, PadMan will hit the theatres on January 25th.



The makers ofreleased a new songfrom the film and it will definitely motivate you to dream big. On Saturday, Akshay Kumar, who plays the protagonist in the film, shared the song on Instagram with a strong message. "Dreams don't work unless you do. This one is for all the dreamers, make it happen," Instagrammed Akshay Kumar. (Thank you Akshay for such an inspiring thought) The song is picturized on Akshay and it features the journey of Arunachalam Muruganantham (entrepreneur, who developed low-cost sanitary pad making machines). Produced by Twinkle Khanna, also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.is for all the dreamers. Watch it here:Earlier,song andwere released by the makers and the songs were loved by all.becomes more powerful with Mohit Chauhan's voice and the music of the film is given by Amit Trivedi.is a touted to be Bollywood's first film, which addresses the need of creating awareness about menstrual hygiene. The film is an adaptation of Twinkle Khanna's short story, which in turn is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. Twinkle Khanna, who is producingthrough Mrs FunnyBones Movies, told Reuters: "After writing the book, the obvious way to get this inside the consciousness of both modern and rural India seemed to be through a movie, and here we are today." Also, Akshay Kumar in his recent interview said that he's glad people have started talking about sanitary pads in their homes.Directed by R Balki,will hit the theatres on January 25th.