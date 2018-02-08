'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 14: Deepika Padukone's Film Earns Rs 231 Crore

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's "Padmaavat" 'continues to score,' trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. The film, which released just two weeks ago, has so far earned Rs 231 crore at the box office. In Week 1, "Padmaavat" earned Rs 166.50 crore. "Padmaavat continues to score... [Week 2] Friday 10 crore, Saturday 16 crore, Sunday 20 crore, Monday 7 crore, Tuesday 6 crore, Wednesday 5.50 cr. Total: Rs 231 crore. India biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted. He had previously mentioned that "Padmaavat" would have grossed Rs 200 crore at the box office in Week 1 itself if all the states had screened the film.
- Over the weekend, "Padmaavat" earned Rs 36 crore
- "Padmaavat" is Deepika, Ranveer's third hit film with Mr Bhansali
- Padmaavat released two weeks ago
With "Padmaavat"s stupendous box office success, Ranveer Singh has become the youngest actor whose film has crossed Rs 200-crore mark. Ahead of the film's release, Deepika has said that she's expecting earth-shattering box office numbers.
"I am ready to do anything for Mr Bhansali. I understand too well that our collaboration is very special, and a lot of people recognise that, I recognise it too. I hope to do more films with him, and I hope that I am able to create a vast legacy of memorable films with such a special filmmaker," Ranveer told news agency PTI.
"Padmaavat" stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, who had performed jauhar after Alauddin Khiji invaded her fort. Ranveer Singh plays Khilji in the film and Shahid Kapoor plays Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmavati's husband.