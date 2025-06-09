New Releases This Week (June 9-15): <i>The Traitors, Rana Naidu Season 2, In Transit</i> And More

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Traitors Indian reality show premieres on Prime Video on June 12 with Karan Johar hosting. Rana Naidu Season 2 returns on Netflix June 13, starring Rana Daggubati and Arjun Rampal. Snow White live-action musical debuts on JioHotstar June 11, reimagining the 1937 classic.

It is Monday, and you know what that means — time for the week's top releases! Whether you are a K-drama fan, a rom-com lover, or all about action and thrills, this week's lineup has got you covered.

Without any more delay, let us dive into the best OTT releases dropping from June 9 to 15:

1. The Traitors (June 12) - Prime Video

Get ready to welcome the host, Karan Johar, and a group of 20 players in the Indian version of the popular reality show The Traitors. Uorfi Javed, Raftaar, Karan Kundrra, Apoorva Makhija, Jannat Zubair and Raj Kundra will be seen on the show.

2. Rana Naidu Season 2 (June 13) - Netflix

After two years, the popular action crime series is making a return. Directed by Karan Anshuman, the upcoming season features Rana Daggubati, Kriti Kharbanda, Arjun Rampal and Venkatesh in important roles.

3. Snow White (June 11) - JioHotstar

Ready for a fresh reimagining of Disney's iconic 1937 animated classic? Bringing the beloved fairy tale back to life, this live-action musical follows Snow White on a magical journey. 90s kids, we know you are excited about this one!

4. Titan: The OceanGate Disaster (June 11) - Netflix

This documentary takes a closer look at the doomed 2023 journey of the Titan submersible to the Titanic wreck. It is a gripping take on one of the year's most talked-about deep-sea missions.

5. Ufff... Yeh Love Hai Mushkil (June 9) - Sony LIV

Ashi Singh plays Kairi Sharma, a driven final-year law student determined to chase her dream of becoming a lawyer despite juggling a demanding academic schedule, a part-time job and her family's financial struggles. She crosses paths with the charismatic Yug Sinha, played by Shabir Ahluwalia. Their unexpected connection sparks a whirlwind of passion, emotion and transformation.

6. In Transit (June 13) - Prime Video

This docu-series explores the journeys of nine transgender individuals as they navigate love, identity and the challenges they face in India. Blending multiple genres, the series offers a heartfelt and honest look into their everyday lives.

7. Subham (June 14) - JioHotstar

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's maiden production, Subham, is all set to hit OTT screens. The film, which was released on May 9, was a box-office success. This Telugu-language horror-comedy features Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri as Shahjahan and Shriya Kontham in important roles.

8. The First Night With The Duke (June 9) - Viki

A modern-day college student suddenly finds herself in the body of Cha Sun Chaek (played by Seohyun), a minor character from her favourite historical fantasy web novel. As she tries to figure out life in this new world, she accidentally gets drunk and bumps into Yi Beon (played by Taecyeon) – the cold and handsome Prince Gyeong Seong, who also happens to be the main lead of the story. That one meeting sets the stage for a journey full of surprises, romance and twists.

9. Plane (June 12) - Netflix

This American action thriller follows a commercial pilot who, after making an emergency landing in hostile territory, is forced to team up with a suspected murderer to protect his passengers and get them to safety. It is a high-stakes ride filled with suspense, unexpected alliances and nonstop action.

10. Kings of Jo'Burg Season 3 (June 13) - Netflix

In the new season, Veronica Masire (played by Connie Ferguson) inherits the family curse and the throne. She rises to power, determined to rule Jo'Burg with legacy and strength.