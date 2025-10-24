New Releases This Week: <i>It Welcome To Derry, The Witcher Season 4</i> And More

Binge-watchers, get ready for a thrilling week of new releases on OTT platforms. Fans can expect a mix of action, drama and romance. One highly anticipated release is the Rebecca Ferguson and Idris Elba starrer A House of Dynamite.

Meanwhile, Param Sundari is all set to make its OTT debut following its theatrical release. This romantic comedy stars Sidharth Malhotra as Param and Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari. Other notable releases include Kurukshetra: Part 2 and The Witcher Season 4. Do not miss out on these exciting additions to your streaming library.

A House of Dynamite (October 24) – Netflix

The movie follows US government officials as they respond to a mysterious nuclear missile launched toward the country. The narrative unfolds through different points of view, including those of White House officials and military personnel.

Kurukshetra Part 2 (October 24) – Netflix

Following Part 1, which debuted on Netflix on October 10, Part 2 concludes the 18-day Kurukshetra War. The final episodes cover the tragic death of Abhimanyu, the epic clashes between Karna and Arjuna, and the last moments that seal the fate of both the Pandavas and the Kauravas.

Param Sundari (October 24) – Prime Video

The film follows Param, a wealthy young man from Delhi, who meets Sundari, a spirited woman from Kerala. The two navigate their cultural differences as what begins as a transactional pursuit evolves into an emotional journey.

Parish (October 24) – Netflix

The story centres on Gracian "Gray" Parish, a New Orleans family man who runs a luxury car service. When a tragedy strikes his family, he is forced back into the criminal world to settle a debt with a ruthless gang.

Shakthi Thirumagan (October 24) – Jio Hotstar

The film revolves around Vijay Antony's character, a political broker raised by an activist. He uses his insider knowledge of the political system to expose the powerful figures responsible for his mother's unsolved murder.

The Dream Life of Mr Kim (October 24) – Netflix

The K-drama follows a middle-aged corporate manager who has dedicated 25 years to his company. When he suddenly loses his job, house and everything he once valued, he embarks on a journey to find what truly brings him happiness.

Allen Iverson (October 24) – Prime Video

The three-part docuseries explores the life of NBA Hall of Famer Allen "The Answer" Iverson. The series narrates his journey from a difficult upbringing to becoming an NBA legend and cultural icon.

It: Welcome To Derry (October 27) – Jio Hotstar

The series is a prequel to the 2017 and 2019 It films. It delves into the origins of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. The show is set in the 1960s in the town of Derry, Maine, exploring the history and curse that have haunted the area for generations.

Spirit Fingers (October 29) – Viki

The story follows a high school student with low self-esteem who feels overshadowed by her successful brothers. Her life changes when she joins an eccentric and colourful art club known as "Spirit Fingers." Through the club, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, finds her voice, and learns to love herself.

The Witcher Season 4 (October 30) – Netflix

The new season marks the highly anticipated debut of Liam Hemsworth, who takes over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill. The upcoming season will adapt the remaining books in Andrzej Sapkowski's series, bringing the show to an epic conclusion.