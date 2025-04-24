<i>Heads Of State</i> Trailer: Priyanka Chopra On A Mission To Rescue John Cena, Idris Elba

The trailer for the long-awaited action comedy, Heads of State, has been unveiled. Ilya Naishuller's upcoming directorial features Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, Idris Elba and Jack Quaid in key roles.

The story revolves around the U.S. President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who get stranded in hostile territory. Priyanka plays a MI6 agent who is on a mission to save both these world leaders and bring down a global conspiracy.

The film's trailer was released by the makers on their official social media handles on Wednesday. The trailer opens with a sequence of unexpected tragic-comic occurrences, including the U.S. President and UK Prime Minister realising they are involved in a conspiracy when their plane is attacked mid-air.

While the duo eventually make it out alive, they have to put aside their rivalry in order to stop a worldwide conspiracy and save the planet, which is only possible if they work together.

Then, we are introduced to Priyanka Chopra's character Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent. She takes out the masked gunmen by herself and says, "A lot of people want you dead. My mission is to deliver you to the most secure location of this continent.”

Watch the full trailer here:



Heads of State also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles in supporting roles. The film marks a reunion between John Cena and Idris Elba after the 2021 release, The Suicide Squad (2021).

Heads of State will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages on July 2 exclusively on Prime Video.

In addition to this, Priyanka Chopra will be seen alongside Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film SSMB29, marking her return to Telugu cinema after nearly two decades. The actress also has The Bluff and Citadel Season 2 in the line-up.