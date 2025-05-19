OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (May 19- May 25): <i>Bhool Chuk Maaf, Nine Perfect Strangers</i> And More

The world of streaming continues to evolve at a rapid pace, with fresh and exciting content arriving on our screens every week. This week is no exception, as several highly anticipated titles are set to premiere across theatres and popular OTT platforms. From gripping dramas and high-octane action flicks to heartwarming romances and spine-tingling thrillers, there is something for every kind of viewer. Here is a roundup of some releases this week (May 19- May 25):

1. Bhool Chuk Maaf (May 23) - Theatres

After multiple delays, Bhool Chuk Maaf will be released in theatres this week. The film follows Ranjan, played by Rajkummar Rao, who gets trapped in a time loop just before his wedding to Titli, played by Wamiqa Gabbi. He repeatedly wakes up on the day of his Haldi ceremony, trying to break free from the loop.

2. Kesari Veer (May 23) - Theatres

The film marks the Bollywood comeback of actor Sooraj Pancholi. He plays the role of warrior Hamirji Gohil, who fought to protect the Somnath Temple from invading forces. Kesari Veer also features Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Akansha Sharma in key roles.

3. Lilo & Stitch (May 23) - Theatres

The animated flick narrates the story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. It is a remake of the original Lilo & Stitch film, released in 2002.

4. Real Men (May 21) - Netflix

The show centres on four old friends, Massimo, Mattia, Luigi and Riccardo as they juggle their relationships, careers and dating in a modern world set on giving masculinity a hard time.

5. Nine Puzzles (May 21) - JioHotstar

The K-drama follows profiler Yoon Yi Na and detective Kim Han Saem as they work together to unravel a serial murder case connected to mysterious puzzle pieces. As the investigation progresses, dark secrets from Yi Na's past begin to surface – secrets tied to an unsolved case from a decade ago.

6. Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 (May 22) - Prime Video

The second season sees the return of Nicole Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko, the Russian founder of a wellness resort. A new set of guests arrive at her resort bringing their own secrets and struggles. The season explores deeper themes of healing, trauma and human connection.

7. Sirens (May 22) - Netflix

The dark comedy Sirens follows Devon, played by Meghann Fahy, who grows increasingly concerned about her sister Simone's relationship with her enigmatic new boss, billionaire Michaela (Julianne Moore). Drawn in by Michaela's cult-like world of luxury, Simone begins to drift away – prompting Devon to step in.

8. And Just Like That Season 3 (May 22) - Jio Hotstar

The new season continues to follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate love, friendship and identity in their 50s. The season focuses on themes of new relationships, personal growth and the challenges of midlife.

9. Our Unwritten Seoul (May 24) - Netflix

Twin sisters Yu Mi-ji and Yu Mi-rae, played by Park Bo-young, swap identities amid personal struggles. The duo embark on a journey to rediscover love and life.

10. Sikandar (May 25) - Netflix

After a successful theatrical run, Salman Khan's film is finally set to make its OTT debut. The film features Salman in the titular character Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot who is hunted by a politician seeking revenge for a family tragedy.