<i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i> To Finally Release In Theatres On May 23, Confirm Makers In New Statement

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Maddock Films planned an OTT premiere for Bhool Chuk Maaf on May 16, 2025. PVR Inox previously sued Maddock for Rs 60 crore over the film's release. The film is now set for a theatrical release on May 23, 2025, after discussions.

The recent India-Pakistan conflict has impacted the nation and several creative industries at large. In solidarity with the current situation, several singers have postponed their concerts, while some film releases and trailer launches have also been postponed. The latest film in this context is Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf.

The escalating India-Pakistan tensions led the production house, Maddock Films to opt for an OTT premiere on Prime Video on May 16, 2025.

The multiplex chain associated with the film's release, PVRInox did not take this decision well and sued Bhool Chuk Maaf's production house, for a breach of contract which led to a loss of Rs 60 crore. But the legal row seems to have settled now.

As per the joint statement released by Dinesh Vijan, Founder of Maddock Films and Kamal Gianchandani of PVRINOX, Bhool Chuk Maaf will now release as originally envisioned, on the big screen. In the spirit of this renewed environment, and following constructive discussions with all stakeholders, PVRINOX Limited (PVRINOX), Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd. (Maddock), and Amazon MGM Studios are happy to announce that the film will now be released in theatres on May 23, 2025.

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a romantic comedy and a family entertainer.

In light of the happy development, Dinesh Vijan said, "As our surroundings begin to heal, we're especially grateful to offer a theatrical experience for a film that speaks from the heart. In these times, when family means everything, we urge audiences to head to theatres with their loved ones, share a laugh, reflect on life, and enjoy a story that, we hope, brings joy. We're also incredibly thankful to our exhibitors as partners for their continued support, flexibility, and commitment to theatrical storytelling. The release environment has changed for the better, and we're proud to collaborate once again with them for our film's release."

Kamal Gianchandani of PVR INOX, added, "We are proud to affirm our deep commitment to the theatrical experience - a cornerstone of Indian cinema culture and the most immersive way to experience storytelling at its finest. We fully understand and respect the challenges faced by the team at Maddock Films in finalising the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf. We are thankful for their continued faith in the theatrical model and their decision to bring this film to audiences where it truly belongs - in cinemas. Their support reinforces the strong bond between content creators and exhibitors, and we look forward to a successful release."

Maddock Films has produced critically and commercially acclaimed Hindi films such as Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Badlapur, Hindi Medium, Stree, Luka Chuppi, Bala, Mimi, Dasvi, and more recently Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya, Munjya and blockbusters like Stree 2 and Chhaava.