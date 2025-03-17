New Releases This Week (Mar 17 - Mar 23): <i>Tumko Meri Kasam, The Outrun, Twisters</i> And More

Cinephiles, it is Monday, and you know what that means – we are back with this week's top releases.

From comedies to action-packed thrillers and from gripping dramas to intriguing mysteries, this week offers something for everyone across big screens and OTT platforms.

Without further ado, here is a look at the fresh releases for the week of March 17 - March 23:

1. Tumko Meri Kasam (March 21) – Theatres

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, this film follows a young man determined to open a fertility clinic. Featuring Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, Ishwak Singh and Esha Deol, this movie is full of emotional sequences.

2. Bert Kreischer: Lucky (March 18) – Netflix

Comedian Bert Kreischer returns with his fourth Netflix special. The project covers his weight loss journey, hilarious family moments and even advice from Snoop Dogg. Directed by Jeff Tomsic, this stand-up promises plenty of laughs.

3. Love & Hip Hop New York Seasons 3-4 (March 18) – Netflix

Get ready for a drama-filled ride as the third and fourth seasons of this popular reality show arrive on Netflix. Follow a group of women as they navigate careers and relationships in New York's fast-paced hip-hop industry.

4. The Outrun (March 18) – Netflix

Originally released in the UK in September 2024, this emotional drama follows Rona (Saoirse Ronan), a young woman fresh out of rehab. As she returns home to the Orkney Islands, she must confront her past and embrace her future.

5. The Twister: Caught in the Storm (March 19) – Netflix

This gripping documentary is about the devastating tornado that tore through Joplin, Missouri, in May 2011. Featuring real footage and survivor accounts, this one is going to be a heart-pounding watch.

6. Twisters (March 18) – Prime Video

A standalone sequel to Twister (1996), this disaster film, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, features Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and Brandon Perea. Brace yourself for an adrenaline-packed storm-chasing adventure.

7. Spotlight (March 22) – Prime Video

This Oscar-winning biographical drama follows The Boston Globe's investigative unit, “Spotlight,” as they uncover a massive scandal within the Catholic Church. The film has been directed by Tom McCarthy and co-written by Josh Singer.

8. Sausage Party (March 22) – Prime Video

This raunchy animated comedy, directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, follows an anthropomorphic sausage and his grocery store friends on a wild journey to escape their doomed fate.

9. Hyper Knife (March 19) – Disney+

This South Korean medical crime thriller revolves around two brilliant doctors – one, a once-promising neurosurgeon who fell from grace, and the other, the enigmatic mentor responsible for her downfall. Park Eun Bin, Sul Kyung Gu, Yoon Chan Young and Park Byung Eun are part of this project.

10. Villains Everywhere (March 19) – KBS2

This upcoming sitcom explores the everyday chaos in the lives of two middle-aged sisters and their families. Set to premiere on KBS2, it will air every Wednesday and Thursday at 21:50 (KST).