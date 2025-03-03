<i>Zohra Jabeen</i> Teaser: Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna Set The Dance Floor On Fire In New <i>Sikandar</i> Song

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Sikandar. The film's teaser was released a few days back, and as expected, it promises to be a high-octane action film.

The makers have now unveiled the teaser of their first song Zohra Jabeen and it is replete with upbeat tunes, making it a perfect Eid treat for fans.

This foot-tapping dance number, featuring the dynamic duo Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has fans taking notes on their sizzling chemistry, on screen.

The song has been composed by Pritam, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Earlier, the teaser offered a sneak peek into how the fresh onscreen pairing is lighting up every frame.

The song is choreographed by Farah Khan, which takes this high-energy number to the next level.

With Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi's lively vocals paired with Sameer and Danish Sabri's catchy lyrics, Zohra Jabeen might just be the next chartbuster.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Chhaava. She played the role of Yesubai Bhonsale, wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (Vicky Kaushal). The film was directed by Laxman Utekar. The film has been roaring at the box office.

Last year, Rashmika had delivered a mega blockbuster with Pushpa 2: The Rule, alongside Allu Arjun. The film had shattered all box-office records. It was the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

Salman Khan was last seen in a cameo role in Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead.



