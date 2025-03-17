After Shah Rukh And Aamir, Will Salman Khan Find His "Gauri"? <i>Lagaan</i> Actor Reacts

Aamir Khan introduced his new girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media on his 60th birthday eve (March 13). Interestingly, Gauri is also the name of Shah Rukh Khan's wife. That leaves only the other Khan of Bollywood — Salman Khan — without a “Gauri” in his life.

Linking the name similarity, a journalist, at the media interaction, asked Aamir Khan whether Salman Khan will also find his Gauri. To this, Aamir had the cheekiest response.

Playfully teasing Aamir Khan with an unfinished question, the journalist asked, “SRK has a Gauri, you have one now. Ab Salman ko bhi…” before trailing off mid sentence. Aamir completed the thought as he said, “Salman ko bhi Gauri dhoondh leni chahiye? (Should Salman also find a Gauri?)”

When the journalist revealed that was exactly what he meant, Aamir Khan replied in jest, “Salman kya dhoondhega ab? (What will he find now?)”

Aamir Khan, during the press meet, was also asked whether Salman Khan takes dating tips from him or Shah Rukh Khan. Aamir said, “Salman will do what is good for him.”

Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt belongs from Bengaluru. At present, she is working with Aamir's production firm. They had known each other for 25 years before re-connecting two years ago and falling in love. Since Gauri does not belong to the film industry, her exposure to Aamir's films is also limited.

During the media meet-and-greet, Gauri Spratt opened up about her ideal partner. She said, “I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring.”

When it was Aamir Khan's turn, the actor revealed, “I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was. She grew up in Bangalore, and her exposure was to different kinds of films and arts. So she doesn't watch Hindi films. She has probably not seen much of my work, too."

On March 12, Aamir Khan invited Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to his Mumbai residence to meet with Gauri Spratt.