Aamir Khan's Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Reveals What Made Her Fall In Love With The Superstar

Aamir Khan's love life is in headlines after he introduced girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the media at his pre-birthday meet and greet (March 13). Gauri, originally from Bengaluru, is presently working with Aamir Khan's production house. She is not a Bollywood buff and has only watched two of Aamir's films.

At her meet with media, Gauri opened up about what she was looking for in her partner and why she chose Aamir: "I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring," she said. Aamir cheekily responded, "And after all that, you found me?"

Aamir has known Gauri for 25 years though they were not in touch. Only two years ago, they re-connected and fell in love. "I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was," Aamir shared.

Gauri, who doesn't have a strong connection with the industry, hasn't watched Aamir's most of films.

Aamir explained, "She grew up in Bangalore, and her exposure was to different kinds of films and arts. So she doesn't watch Hindi films. She has probably not seen much of my work, too."

Gauri said that she had watched Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan, but years ago.

When asked if Gauri's distance from films has kept their relationship grounded, Aamir replied, "She doesn't see me as a superstar but as a partner." However, Aamir wanted her to watch Taare Zameen Par.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School and did a fashion course, FDA Styling & Photography, from the University of the Arts, London, in 2004. As per the profile, she is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai, too. She has a six-year-old child, as per reports.

Recently, Aamir Khan introduced Gauri to his children, family and his decades-old friends Shah Rukh and Salman Khan. On March 12, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan visited the actor to meet his girlfriend at his house.