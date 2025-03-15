Aamir Khan Attends Irfan Pathan's Anniversary Bash With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt. Bonus: Ex-Wives Kiran Rao And Reena Dutta

An old video of Aamir Khan attending former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan's wedding anniversary party is going viral. The video, which was originally shared in February this year, has resurfaced after Aamir confirmed his relationship to Gauri Spratt.

What makes the video even more intriguing is the presence of Aamir's ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, at the event. The video, which resurfaced on social media on the day of Aamir's 60th birthday, shows Gauri standing next to Aamir, wearing a purple outfit for the occasion.

In the footage, Irfan is seen with his wife, Safa Baig, as they cut a chocolate cake. Irfan feeds a piece of cake to Aamir, and the two share a smile.

On the occasion of his 60th birthday, the actor hosted a meet and greet session with the media.

During the press meet, the actor introduced his girlfriend Gauri to the media. He said, "Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now, we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half."

He added that he introduced his girlfriend to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at his Mumbai home.

Revealing more details about his girlfriend, he shared, "Gauri works in production. I sing to her every day."

Aamir also brought up his character from Lagaan, Bhuvan, and said, "Bhuvan ko apni Gauri mil gayi." Gracy Singh played the character of Gauri, the woman in love with Bhuvan, in Lagaan.

Aamir also sang a few lines from the song Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein for his partner Gauri at the interaction.

Aamir told the media, "I don't know at the age of 60, mujhe shaadi shobha deti hai ki nahi. My kids are very happy. I am very fortunate to have such great relationships with my ex-wives."

Aamir was first married to film producer Reena Dutta with whom he shares two kids - Junaid and Ira Khan. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, who married in 2005, separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

