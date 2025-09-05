OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Love In Vietnam, Do You Wanna Partner And More

This week, the world of OTT platforms is buzzing with fresh content and offering something for every kind of viewer. From nail-biting thrillers, heartwarming comedies to romantic dramas, the latest releases on popular OTT platforms and theatres are sure to captivate audiences. Here's a look at what's new and trending in the world of entertainment.

Rise and Fall (September 6) - Amazon MX Player

Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the show divides 16 celebrity contestants into two groups: "Rulers" living in a lavish penthouse and "Workers" in a basic basement. The contestants are involved in a ruthless tug-of-war where their positions can shift through challenges and strategic gameplay.

Confidence Queen (September 6) - Prime Video

The K-drama follows a trio of brilliant con artists who use elaborate and stylish scams to target and take down greedy and corrupt individuals. It is an adaptation of the popular 2018 Japanese drama Confidence Man JP.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 (September 9) - JioHotstar

The new season picks up with the murder of the Arconia's doorman, Lester. Despite the police ruling it an accident, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) suspect foul play and investigate.

Tempest (September 10) - JioHotstar

A former UN ambassador is tasked with investigating an assassination attempt on the president. He is joined by a mysterious mercenary to uncover a conspiracy that threatens peace on the Korean peninsula. The narrative is a mix of romance and mystery.

Jugnuma (September 12) - Theatres

The film is set in the Indian Himalayas in the spring of 1989. It follows the story of Dev (Manoj Bajpayee), a wealthy man who discovers mysterious, burnt trees on his sprawling fruit orchard estate. As fires continue to break out, he is forced to confront hidden truths about himself and his family.

Ek Chatur Naar (September 12) - Theatres

The film is a dark comedy thriller centred on Mamta Mishra (Divya Khossla Kumar), a seemingly naive but cunning small-town woman. When a new opportunity comes her way, she finds herself entangled in a game full of unpredictable twists and dark humour.

Love In Vietnam (September 12) - Theatres

The film tells a cross-cultural love story between a Punjabi man, Manav (Shantanu Maheshwari) and a Vietnamese woman, Linh (Khả Ngân). The plot is inspired by the classic 1943 Turkish novel Madonna in a Fur Coat. The story explores themes of love, betrayal, and heartbreak.

Do You Wanna Partner (September 12) - Prime Video

The story follows two best friends, Shikha (Tamannaah Bhatia) and Anahita (Diana Penty), who, after facing workplace frustrations, decide to become entrepreneurs by launching their own craft beer brand. Their journey into the start-up world brings a mix of friendship, hustle, and unexpected chaos involving beer barons and even mobsters.

You And Everything Else (September 12) - Netflix

The story centres on a decades-long, complicated friendship between two women, Ryu Eun-jung (Kim Go-eun) and Cheon Sang-yeon (Park Ji-hyun). After a long separation, they reconnect when Sang-yeon is diagnosed with a terminal illness and asks Eun-jung to accompany her on her final journey.