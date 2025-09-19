OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <i>Jolly LLB 3, Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle</i> And More

This week is packed with exciting releases on both OTT platforms and theatres. Movie enthusiasts can look forward to a diverse lineup of theatrical releases, including Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 and Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi.

The OTT space is also heating up with notable releases, such as The Trial Season 2 on JioHotstar. Another highly anticipated release is the talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle on Prime Video. With such a wide range of options, viewers can expect a thrilling week filled with action, drama, romance and comedy.

Jolly LLB 3 (September 19) - Theatres

The third instalment in the Jolly LLB series, the comedy drama brings together Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as the rival lawyers. The film sees the two main characters face off against each other in court.

Nishaanchi (September 19) - Theatres

Set in Uttar Pradesh during the 2000s, the film follows identical twin brothers who have vastly different values and destinies. The movie marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray.

Haunted Hotel (September 19) - Netflix

The series follows a single mother, Katherine, who inherits the Undervale Hotel from her late, estranged brother. As Katherine and her two children try to manage the hotel, they discover it is haunted by Nathan's ghost, along with many other high-maintenance supernatural creatures.

The Trial Season 2 (September 19) - JioHotstar

The series features Kajol as lawyer Noyonika Sengupta. The new season focuses on Noyonika's divorce from her husband, Rajiv. However, Rajiv wants her help to revive his political career, pulling her into a new storm of political intrigue and rivalries.

Hotel Costiera (September 24) - Prime Video

The series is set against the scenic backdrop of the Amalfi Coast and stars Jesse Williams as a half-Italian former U.S. Marine. He returns to Italy to work as a "fixer" at a luxury hotel. When the hotel owner's daughter goes missing, he must use his skills to find her.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 (September 25) - Netflix

The Japanese sci-fi thriller is based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso. The new season brings an original story and higher stakes for the characters as they are pulled back into the deadly Borderland.

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle (September 25) - Prime Video

The talk show is hosted by actors Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. Produced by Banijay Asia, Two Much features candid conversations and witty banter with a host of Bollywood celebrities.

House of Guinness (September 25) - Netflix

The eight-episode series begins in 1868 Dublin, immediately following the death of the brewery's patriarch. His death unleashes a power struggle among his four adult children, whose dark secrets and competing ambitions threaten the fate of the brewing dynasty. The story follows the family's fortunes both in Dublin and New York.

Wayward (September 25) - Netflix

Set in a scenic but sinister town, the series delves into the dark side of the "troubled teen industry". After an escape attempt from the Tall Pines academy, two students and a police officer unearth the town's buried secrets.

They Call Him OG (September 25) - Theatres

The story centres on a feared gangster named Ojas "OG" Gambheera, played by Pawan Kalyan. He returns to Mumbai's underworld after a decade-long absence in a quest for vengeance against a rival crime boss, Omi Bhau.

Reality Ranis of the Jungle Season 2 (September 22) - Discovery+

The all-female survival reality show is back with its second season. Get ready to watch 12 fierce contestants battle it out amidst crashing waves and shifting sands for the coveted Reality Rani of the Jungle crown. This season will feature Samyukta Hegde, Irena Rudakova, Archana Gautam, Sara Gurpal and others competing for the ultimate title.