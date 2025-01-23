Oscars 2025 Nominations: <i>All We Imagine As Light, Santosh</i> To <i>Kanguva</i>, 9 Biggest Indian Snubs

As the 97th Academy Awards nominations are announced, Indian cinema has received a mixed bag of recognition, with only one film (out of 10) - Anuja - securing a nomination. Despite the anticipation surrounding the possibility of multiple Indian films making it to the Oscars this year, nine contenders have been notably snubbed.

Among the hopefuls were films like Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Putul, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, All We Imagine As Light, Band of Maharajas, Kanguva, The Zebras, Girls Will Be Girls and Santosh were all left out of the nominations.

The lone Indian contender making waves this year is Anuja, a short film directed by Adam J. Graves and produced by Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra, which has been nominated for Best Live Action Short Film.

Directed by Adam J. Graves, the film tells the heartwarming and powerful story of nine-year-old Anuja, played by Sajda Pathan, who works in a garment factory in Delhi with her sister Palak, portrayed by Ananya Shanbhag. When faced with a life-altering decision, Anuja finds herself carrying the weight of her family's future on her young shoulders.

The nominations were announced today during a live-streamed ceremony hosted by actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang.

The live presentation took place at the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater. Sennott and Yang will announce the nominees in all 24 Oscar categories.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre. Conan O'Brien will host the star-studded event.