Oscars 2023: What Ram Charan, Jr NTR And SS Rajamouli Posted On ,i>Naatu Naatu's Nomination

A still from RRR

RRR is inching towards Oscar glory - Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards and Team RRR is celebrating on social media. Ram Charan, Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli congratulated Team RRR. Jr NTR, one of the movie's two leads, congratulated composer MM Keeravaani and lyricst Chandrabose in a tweet. He wrote, "Congratulations MM Keeravaani Garu and Chandrabose Garu on achieving another well-deserved and monumental feat... This song will forever hold a special place in my heart." He tagged RRR director SS Rajamouli and co-star Ram Charan, adding the hashtags #RRRMovie #NaatuNaatu #Oscars95.

Here is Jr NTR's tweet:

Ram Charan, who played the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju in the movie, in his tweet wrote, "What brilliant news! Truly an honour to see "Naatu Naatu" nominated for the Oscars. Another very proud moment for us & India. Well deserved @MMKeeravaani Garu, @SSRajamouli Garu, my brother @tarak9999 and the entire team of #RRR All love."

What brilliant news!

Truly an honour to see “Naatu Naatu” nominated for the Oscars.

Another very proud moment for us & India.

Well deserved @MMKeeravaani Garu, @SSRajamouli Garu, my brother @tarak9999 and the entire team of #RRR🙏

All love ❤️ — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 24, 2023



Director SS Rajamouli shared a long note on bagging the nomination at the 95th Academy Awards. An excerpt from the note read, "The main reason is Tarak (Jr NTR) and Charan's (Ram Charan) sync and style. They danced their way into the hearts of audiences across the globe. I never dreamt of an Oscar, even in my wildest dream! It is the fans Naatu Naatu and RRR who believed in it. He captioned the tweet as "#NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie"

The official Twitter page of RRR also shared a post: "WE CREATED HISTORY!! Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie." Earlier this month, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe in the same category.

Here's what RRR's official Twitter page posted:

WE CREATED HISTORY!! 🇮🇳



Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars#RRRMoviepic.twitter.com/qzWBiotjSe — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 24, 2023

Rahul Sipligunj, who sang the song with MM Keeravaani's son Kaala Bhairava, also tweeted:

Ram Charan's father, the legendary Chiranjeevi, tweeted: "One step away from the pinnacle of cinematic glory."

ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE PINNACLE OF CINEMATIC GLORY !!! 🎉🔥🎉👏👏



Heartiest Congrats on THE Oscar Nomination for Best Original Song @mmkeeravaani garu & the visionary @ssrajamouli and the Entire Team behind #NaatuNaatu & @RRRMovie — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 24, 2023

Apart from Naatu Naatu's nomination, two Indian documentaries are also competing for Oscars. All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature and The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.

Apart from Golden Globe win, RRR won two prizes at the Critics Choice Awards. The movie won Best Song for Naatu Naatu and Best Foreign Language Film. Naatu Naatu also won the Best Music Core Award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA).

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

The Oscar nominations were announced by actors Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams. The 95th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 12 and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.