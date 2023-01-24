Oscars 2023: All That Breathes And The Elephant Whisperers Nominated

A still from The Elephant Whisperers



Indian-made documentaries All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have been nominated for Oscars. All that Breathes will compete for Best Documentary Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards. The Elephant Whisperers is among the nominees for Best Documentary Short Film. The nominations join that of RRR which is going to the Oscars as well. The globally viral Naatu Naatu is up for Best Original Song. Last Picture Show, India's official Oscar entry, has missed out on a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category.



All That Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen is a film that revolves around an evolving city and a fraternal relationship bonded by purpose as it follows siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and treat injured birds. Other films that have been nominated under this category are - All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Fire Of Love, A House Made Of Splinters and Navalny.

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, The Elephant Whisperers tells the story of a South Indian couple who devote their lives to caring for an orphaned elephant calf. The other nominees in Best Documentary SHort category are - Haulout, How Do You Measure A Year?, Stranger At The Gate and The Martha Mitchell Effect.



The Oscar nominations were announced today by actors Alison Williams and Riz Ahmed. The 95th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 12. Jimmy Kimmel will host for the third time.

