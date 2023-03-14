Oscars 2023: In Lilly Singh's Album, Pics With Ram Charan, Malala Yousafzai. Plus, A Shoutout To Deepika Padukone

Lilly Singh shared this picture. (courtesy: lilly)

India won two Oscars yesterday, and since then, wishes have been pouring in from all corners. The latest celeb to join the list is Lilly Singh. On Tuesday, the Canadian YouTuber shared a special post on her Instagram handle hailing the performance of Naatu Naatu at the Oscars and winning two awards - Naatu Naatu for Best Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short Subject. She also gave a shoutout to Deepika Padukone, one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards. Along with a long note, Lilly shared many pictures on her Instagram handle. Among many photos, we spotted Lilly's pictures with Ram Charan and Guneet Monga.

In the images, Lilly, looking beautiful in a pant-suit set, happily poses with Ram Charan on the red carpet. In the last photo, Lilly fist-bumping The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga. The album also includes her pictures with Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose, education activist Malala Yousafzai, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham, Stephanie Hsu and Sofia Carson.

Lilly Singh started her note with these words, "What an honour it was to be amongst so many talented humans yesterday! Thank you to @theacademy and @abcnetwork for having me! Congrats to all of the nominees and winners!!"

She added, "On a personal note, it was so amazing to see my fellow South Asians thriving on the carpet, as presenters and in two instances, as... wait for it... OSCAR WINNERS! Congrats to everyone who worked on both #NaatuNaatu and #TheElephantWhisperers! Here are your roses for continuing to pave a path for all of us... thank you!! This is hard, important work and I truly applaud you and am grateful."

"Let's make sure this progress continues with forward momentum. Hopefully next year, we can see even more South Asian representation on that stage as presenters, nominees, winners and dancers (that Naatu Naatu performance was EPIC but I wish some bomb af South Asian dancers got the chance to be part of it)," Lilly Singh continued.

Lilly concluded with these words, "In conclusion, DESIS."

Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "So much desi pride!!!" while another wrote, "Desi Rocks."

RRR song Naatu Naatu is composed by MM Keeravaani, written by Chandrabose and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. On the other hand, The Elephant Whisperers is helmed by debutante Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga.