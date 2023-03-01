Oscars 2023: Best Original Song Nominee Naatu Naatu To Be Performed Live

Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Naatu Naatu. (courtesy: rrrmovie)

This is not a drill. RRR song Naatu Naatu will be performed live on stage at the 95th Academy Awards. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, in their Oscar debut will be performing the insanely viral track on stage, the Academy announced on Tuesday night. Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR has also been nominated at this year's Oscars in the Best Original Song category. The song's music has been composed by MM Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose. Meanwhile, Rihanna will also perform her Academy Award-nominated song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the Oscars. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre.

Here's the post shared by Academy on its official page:

Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj, reacting to the big announcement, wrote: "This is going to be unforgettable moment in my life."

Naatu Naatuwon the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles this year. Other nominees in the category were Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Additionally, at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song. At the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles this year, the track won Best Original Song.

About RRR - the film, directed by SS Rajamouli, is set in the 1920's. It is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. It boasts of an impressive cast which included Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. It also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson.