Oscars 2022: "Need Therapy" - How Hollywood Reacted To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Hollywood celebs shared their views on Twitter

Oscars 2022: 'Need Therapy' - How Hollywood Reacted To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Cardi B on Will Smith Slap Incident (courtesy:iamcardib) & AFP

Highlights

  • Hollywood celebs reacted to Will Smith and Chris Rock incident
  • "That wasn't scripted?," tweeted Trevor Noah
  • Love is not violent, tweeted Maria Shriver

Will Smith's big night snowballed into something so giant and out-of-control that it eclipsed even his own Best Actor win. Will, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock on live international broadcast because of a joke, admittedly distasteful, that he made about Will's wife Jada Pinkett. "Can't wait for GI Jane 2," Chris quipped, referring to Jada's hair - she has a condition called alopecia which causes hair loss. The world watched in disbelief as Will Smith strode up to the Oscar stage, slapped Chris Rock and then yelled, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

"That wasn't scripted?," tweeted Trevor Noah, summing up everyone's reaction.

Turns out, it wasn't scripted at all, prompting Conan O'Brien to publicly wish he still had a chat show to dissect Slapgate on.

There was condemnation for both parties involved. " Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology. There is no excuse for what he did. He's lucky Chris is not filing assault charges. The excuses he made tonight were b******t," tweeted filmmaker Rob Reiner.

"Will Smith says he wants to be a vessel for love. Love is not violent. Love is not what was displayed on a global stage tonight," tweeted journalist Maria Shriver.

Actress Sophia Bush called Chris Rock out: "Violence isn't ok. Assault is never the answer. Also? This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the #Oscars stage, & tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone's auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather."

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith tweeted, "and as far as *that incident* goes... i am still processing. i have second hand embarrassment for all involved."

Rapper Cardi B referred to what Will Smith said in his apology: "At your highest moment ...be careful that's when the devil tries to come for you."

Meantime, Oscars producer Will Packer tweeted,  "Welp...I said it wouldn't be boring."

Comedian Matt Lucas said what we were all thinking: "Anyone else need therapy after watching The Oscars? I'm not even joking."

Minutes after the slap, Will Smith won Best Actor for his performance in King Richard. He used his speech to apologise - only, not actually to Chris Rock. . "I want to apologise to the academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees... Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things," the 53-year-old actor said, tearing up. He also revealed what fellow Best Actor nominee Denzel Washington said to him in the previous commercial break: "Thank you Denzel, who said to me a few minutes ago... he said, 'at your highest moment, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you.'"

The Academy tweeted a brief statement later saying it doesn't "condone violence of any  form." Chris Rock has declined to file a police report, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Also Read

.