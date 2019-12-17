Oscars 2020: The Shortlist For 9 Categories

Highlights
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed shortlisted contenders in nine categories, including Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject and International Feature Film. Other categories are: Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects. Fifteen films will advance in the documentary feature category after 159 films were submitted in the category, reports variety.com
Documentary feature film category:
Advocate
American Factory
The Apollo Aquarela
The Biggest Little Farm
The Cave
The Edge Of Democracy
For Sama
The Great Hack
Honeyland
Knock Down
The House Maiden
Midnight Family
One Child Nation
In the Documentary Short Subject category, ten films will advance.
After Maria Fire in Paradise
Ghosts Of Sugar Land
In The Absence
Learning to Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
The Nightcrawlers
St. Louis Superman
Stay Close
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which was India's official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category, is out of the race.
This year in the Foreign Film category, the entries that have made the 10-film shortlist are:
The Painted Bird (Czech Republic)
Truth And Justice (Estonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Those Who Remained (Hungary)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Beanpole (Russia)
Atlantics (Senegal)
Parasite (South Korea)
Pain And Glory (Spain)
In Makeup and Hairstyling category, ten films will advance. All members of the Academy's Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view seven-minute excerpts from each of the 10 shortlisted films on January 4, 2020. Members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.
Makeup and Hairstyling category:
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
Downton Abbey
Joker Judy
Little Women
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
Rocketman
Fifteen scores will advance in the original score category:
Avengers: Endgame
Bombshell
The Farewell
Ford v Ferrari
Frozen 2
Jojo
Rabbit
Joker
The King
Little Women
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn
1917
Pain And Glory
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Us
In the original song category, 15 songs will advance:
Speechless from Aladdin
Letter To My Godfather from The Black Godfather
I'm Standing With You from Breakthrough
Da bronx from The Bronx USA
Into the unknown from Frozen 2
Stand Up from Harriet
Catchy Song from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Never Too Late from The Lion King
Spirit from The Lion King
Daily Battles from Motherless Brooklyn
A Glass Of Soju from Parasite
(I'm gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman
High Above The Water from Toni Morrison: The PiecesI Am
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4
Glasgow from Wild Rose
For Animated Short Film Category:
Dcera (Daughter) Hair Love
He Can't Live Without Cosmos
Hors Piste
Kitbull
Memorable Mind My Mind
The Physics Of Sorrow
Sister
Uncle Thomas: Accounting For The Days
In the Live Action Short Film category, ten films will advance:
Brotherhood
The Christmas Gift
Little Hands
Miller & Son
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Refugee
Saria
A Sister
Sometimes, I Think about Dying
The fight for the final list for Oscar in the Visual effects category will be between:
Alita: Battle Angel
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Cats
Gemini Man
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Terminator: Dark Fate
The voting for Oscar nominations will open on January 2 and run through January 7. Nominations will be announced on January 13. Oscars will be handed out on February 9.
