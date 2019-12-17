Oscars 2020: The Shortlist For 9 Categories

Oscars 2020: The list of shortlisted films was announced on Tuesday. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Highlights The voting for Oscar nominations will open on January 2

Nominations will be announced on January 13

Oscars will be handed out on February 9

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed shortlisted contenders in nine categories, including Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject and International Feature Film. Other categories are: Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects. Fifteen films will advance in the documentary feature category after 159 films were submitted in the category, reports variety.com

Documentary feature film category:

Advocate

American Factory

The Apollo Aquarela

The Biggest Little Farm

The Cave

The Edge Of Democracy

For Sama

The Great Hack

Honeyland

Knock Down

The House Maiden

Midnight Family

One Child Nation

In the Documentary Short Subject category, ten films will advance.

After Maria Fire in Paradise

Ghosts Of Sugar Land

In The Absence

Learning to Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

The Nightcrawlers

St. Louis Superman

Stay Close

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which was India's official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category, is out of the race.

This year in the Foreign Film category, the entries that have made the 10-film shortlist are:

The Painted Bird (Czech Republic)

Truth And Justice (Estonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Those Who Remained (Hungary)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Beanpole (Russia)

Atlantics (Senegal)

Parasite (South Korea)

Pain And Glory (Spain)

In Makeup and Hairstyling category, ten films will advance. All members of the Academy's Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view seven-minute excerpts from each of the 10 shortlisted films on January 4, 2020. Members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

Makeup and Hairstyling category:

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

Downton Abbey

Joker Judy

Little Women

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Rocketman

Fifteen scores will advance in the original score category:

Avengers: Endgame

Bombshell

The Farewell

Ford v Ferrari

Frozen 2

Jojo

Rabbit

Joker

The King

Little Women

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

1917

Pain And Glory

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Us

In the original song category, 15 songs will advance:

Speechless from Aladdin

Letter To My Godfather from The Black Godfather

I'm Standing With You from Breakthrough

Da bronx from The Bronx USA

Into the unknown from Frozen 2

Stand Up from Harriet

Catchy Song from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Never Too Late from The Lion King

Spirit from The Lion King

Daily Battles from Motherless Brooklyn

A Glass Of Soju from Parasite

(I'm gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman

High Above The Water from Toni Morrison: The PiecesI Am

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4

Glasgow from Wild Rose

For Animated Short Film Category:

Dcera (Daughter) Hair Love

He Can't Live Without Cosmos

Hors Piste

Kitbull

Memorable Mind My Mind

The Physics Of Sorrow

Sister

Uncle Thomas: Accounting For The Days

In the Live Action Short Film category, ten films will advance:

Brotherhood

The Christmas Gift

Little Hands

Miller & Son

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Refugee

Saria

A Sister

Sometimes, I Think about Dying

The fight for the final list for Oscar in the Visual effects category will be between:

Alita: Battle Angel

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Cats

Gemini Man

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Terminator: Dark Fate

The voting for Oscar nominations will open on January 2 and run through January 7. Nominations will be announced on January 13. Oscars will be handed out on February 9.