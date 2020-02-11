Oscars 2020: Freida Pinto's Leg Stole The Show At The Vanity Fair Party

Freida Pinto at Oscars after party (courtesy freidapinto)

Highlights Freida Pinto shared pics from the Vanity Fair party

"So super wow," wrote Nargis Fakhri

"Beauty," wrote Richa Chadha

While we were watching the Oscars yesterday, actress Freida Pinto was getting ready for the after party. The Slumdog Millionaire actress attended the Oscars after party, hosted by Vanity Fair, at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills and there was a case of a massive leg show. Freida, shared details of her OOTN (outfit of the night) on Instagram, also posted a few photos, in which her legs were clearly the highlight. Freida turned up the heat in a thigh high slit velvet wrap gown, a Cyndi gown to be precise, which flowed down all the way to the floor, by Israeli designer Galia Lahav. Freida Pinto, who was all set to hit the dance floor, styled her after-party ensemble with minimal jewellery - a few rings and a pair of sparkling studs by jewellery boutique Tacori. Styled by Jessica Paster, Freida finished her look with scarlet lips and wavy hair.

Freida Pinto was greeted by a sea of black-coat paparazzi as she arrived for the party and she obliged.

Freida Pinto at the Vanity Fair after party (courtesy AFP)

"Another year... another fabulous Vanity Fair party," Freida captioned her photos on Instagram. Nargis Fakhri, who appears to have read our minds, commented: "So super wow". "Beauty," wrote Richa Chadha.

Here's Freida Pinto just being fabulous in Hollywood:

Freida Pinto is a regular at Oscar after parties. Last year, she attended the Vanity Fair party in a maroon, sequinned outfit.

Freida Pinto at the Vanity Fair after party from Oscars 2019 (courtesy AFP)

Ahead of that, Freida Pinto reminded us of when Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire made history by winning eight golden statuettes at the Oscars. Slumdog Millionaire was nominated in 10 categories and its eight-Oscar record was the highest for any 2008 film at 2009's Academy Awards. Here's what she shared:

Freida Pinto made her acting debut with Slumdog Millionaire and is best known for starring in films such as Immortals, Rise Of The Planet Of He Apes and Love, Sonia.