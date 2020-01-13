Oscar's 2020: Indian-American Filmmakers Smriti Mundhra And Sami Khan's Film Nominated For Best Documentary Short

Bruce Franks Jr. on a promotional poster of St. Louis Superman. (Image courtesy: SmritiMundhra )

Highlights St. Louis Supermanwill be competing in Documentary Short Subject category

Anurag Kashyap congratulated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra on Twitter

The Oscars will be aired live on Star Movies on Feb 10 morning in India

Indian-American filmmakers Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan's St. Louis Superman will be competing in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 92nd Academy Awards next month. The 33-minute documentary film, which revolves around Bruce Franks Jr.'s journey from an activist to a lawmaker, is up against In the Absence, Learning To Skateboard in A Warzone, Life Overtakes Me and Walk Run Cha-Cha.

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was among the earliest to congratulate Mundhra on being nominated at the Oscars. "Congratulations, Smriti Mundhra for the Oscar Nomination," he tweeted on Monday, soon after the nominations list was unveiled in Los Angeles.

Congratulations @SmritiMundhra for the Oscar Nomination ... — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 13, 2020

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will be aired live on Star Movies on February 10 morning in India.