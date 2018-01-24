Oscar Nominations: Victoria & Abdul, Starring Ali Fazal And Judi Dench, Gets Two Nods Oscar nominations: Victoria & Abdul has got two nominations - Best Costume Design, Make-up and Hairstyling

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ali Fazal and Judi Dench in Victoria & Abdul (Image courtesy - VictoriaAbdul ) New Delhi: Highlights "We're so proud of the team!" The official account of the film tweeted The 90th Academy Awards will be held on March 4 The Shape Of Water leads with 13 nominations Victoria & Abdul has got two nominations. The film has been nominated under these two categories -Best Costume Design and Make-up and Hairstyling. The other nominees in the Best Costume Design category are Beauty and the Beast, Darkest Hour, Phantom Thread and The Shape of Water are up for the race in the, while the Darkest Hour and Wonder, are up for competition in the Make-up and Hairstyling category. The official Twitter account of the film Victoria & Abdul tweeted, "#VictoriaAndAbdul receives two #OscarNoms! We're so proud of the team!"

#VictoriaAndAbdul receives two #OscarNoms! We're so proud of the team! pic.twitter.com/SduFNLzky7 — Victoria & Abdul (@VictoriaAbdul) January 23, 2018



Directed by Stephen Frears, the British biographical drama is based on the namesake novel by Shrabani Basu, which showcases the strong friendship between



Judi Dench plays the role of Queen Victoria, while Ali Fazal essays the role of Abdul Karim.



The 90th Academy Awards will be held in Hollywood on March 4 and will be aired in India on the morning of March 5. The much-anticipated nominations for Oscars 2018 were presented by Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish, along with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Rodriguez, Rebel Wilson, Michelle Yeoh, and Rosario Dawson as special guests, who appeared in brief videos.



Take a look at the some of the nominees from Oscars 2018:



BEST FILM



Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



The Post



Dunkirk



Get Out



Lady Bird



The Shape Of Water



Phantom Thread



Darkest Hour



Call Me By Your Name



BEST DIRECTOR



Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk



Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird



Jordan Peele, Get Out



Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape Of Water



Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread



BEST ACTOR



Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour



Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread



Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out



Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name



Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel, Esq



BEST ACTRESS



Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird



Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Sally Hawkins, The Shape Of Water



Meryl Streep, The Post



Margot Robbie, I, Tonya







