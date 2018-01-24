Oscar Nominations: Victoria & Abdul, Starring Ali Fazal And Judi Dench, Gets Two Nods

The Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday and Ali Fazal and Judi Dench's Victoria & Abdul has got two nominations. The film has been nominated under these two categories -Best Costume Design and Make-up and Hairstyling. The other nominees in the Best Costume Design category are Beauty and the Beast, Darkest Hour, Phantom Thread and The Shape of Water are up for the race in the, while the Darkest Hour and Wonder, are up for competition in the Make-up and Hairstyling category. The official Twitter account of the film Victoria & Abdul tweeted, "#VictoriaAndAbdul receives two #OscarNoms! We're so proud of the team!"
Highlights
- "We're so proud of the team!" The official account of the film tweeted
- The 90th Academy Awards will be held on March 4
- The Shape Of Water leads with 13 nominations
#VictoriaAndAbdul receives two #OscarNoms! We're so proud of the team! pic.twitter.com/SduFNLzky7— Victoria & Abdul (@VictoriaAbdul) January 23, 2018
Directed by Stephen Frears, the British biographical drama is based on the namesake novel by Shrabani Basu, which showcases the strong friendship between Queen Victoria and her attendant Abdul Karim.
Judi Dench plays the role of Queen Victoria, while Ali Fazal essays the role of Abdul Karim.
The 90th Academy Awards will be held in Hollywood on March 4 and will be aired in India on the morning of March 5. The much-anticipated nominations for Oscars 2018 were presented by Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish, along with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Rodriguez, Rebel Wilson, Michelle Yeoh, and Rosario Dawson as special guests, who appeared in brief videos.
Take a look at the some of the nominees from Oscars 2018:
BEST FILM
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Post
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape Of Water
Phantom Thread
Darkest Hour
Call Me By Your Name
BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape Of Water
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
BEST ACTOR
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel, Esq
BEST ACTRESS
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sally Hawkins, The Shape Of Water
Meryl Streep, The Post
