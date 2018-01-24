Oscars 2018: Mohanlal's Shortlisted Pulimurugan Fails To Score Nomination

Pulimurugan, featuring south star Mohanlal, has failed to make it to the final cut at the Oscars, this year. The film was shortlisted in two categories - Original Score and Original Song, at the 90th Academy Awards. The movie's two songs - Kaadanayum Kaalchilambe and Maanathe Maarikurumbe from the Malayalam movie, composed by Gopi Sundar were in contention for the Original Score nomination. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced the final list for the Oscars. In the Original Score category, the nominees include - Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk), Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread), Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water), John Williams (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).
Highlights
- Pulimurugan failed to make it to the Oscars this year
- The film featured south star Mohanlal
- Oscars 2018 will be held on March 4
The nominees for Original Song were Mighty River from Mudbound, Mystery of Love from Call Me by Your Name, Remember Me from Coco, Stand Up for Something from Marshall, and This Is Me from The Greatest Showman.
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)