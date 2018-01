Oscars 2018: Mohanlal's Shortlisted Pulimurugan Fails To Score Nomination

Highlights Pulimurugan failed to make it to the Oscars this year The film featured south star Mohanlal Oscars 2018 will be held on March 4

, featuring south star Mohanlal, has failed to make it to the final cut at the Oscars, this year. The film was shortlisted in two categories - Original Score and Original Song, at the 90th Academy Awards. The movie's two songs -andfrom the Malayalam movie, composed by Gopi Sundar were in contention for the Original Score nomination. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced the final list for the Oscars. In the Original Score category, the nominees include - Hans Zimmer (), Jonny Greenwood (), Alexandre Desplat (), John Williams () and Carter Burwell ().The nominees for Original Song werefromfromfromfrom, andfrom The nominations were announced by actors Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the award ceremony will be held on March 4.