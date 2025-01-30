Oscar-Nominated Live-Action Short <i>Anuja</i> To Release On Netflix On February 5

Anuja, the Oscar-nominated film, is up for a global release on Netflix. The OTT giant confirmed the news on Wednesday (January 29). Mark your calendars: February 5.

Sharing the fantastic news on Instagram, Netflix wrote, “ANUJA is a story of resilience, sisterhood, and hope. The Academy Award Nominated Live Action Short Film comes to Netflix on February 5.” They have also shared a clip from the film.

Anuja tells the tale of two sisters — Anuja (9) and Palak (17). They work in a garment factory in Delhi. Their sisterly bond faces challenges after Anuja gets the chance to study at an elite boarding school. But, with the life-altering decision, the young girl is bogged down with the brunt of her family's future.

In one segment when Anuja wants to know what is a boarding school, Palak replies, “Boarding school is a place where all smart girls go to study.” To this, Anuja has a wonderful answer laced with deeper meaning. She says, “What if I don't want to be a smart girl?”

Directed by Adam J Graves, Anuja features Sajda Pathan (Anuja) and Ananya Shanbhag (Palak) in the lead. Nagesh Bhosle plays a pivotal role in the movie.

Anuja is jointly produced by Mindy Kaling, Suchitra Mattai, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Devananda Graves, Krushan Naik, Ksheetij Saini, Alexandra Blaney, Michael Graves and Aaron Kopp. Priyanka Chopra and Anita Bhatia serve as executive producers.

Mindy Kaling expressed her excitement about Anuja's Netflix premiere. She said, “It is a dream come true to have Anuja on Netflix, where it can be seen by the worldwide audience it deserves. I'm so grateful to Bela Bajaria and Netflix India for seeing what I saw in this beautiful short film!”

Director Adam J Graves revealed he was “incredibly grateful that Anuja has found a home on Netflix.” He added, “We are thrilled that the results of our collective dedication can finally be enjoyed by audiences around the world."

Anuja has booked a spot at the 97th Academy Awards in the Best Live Action Short Film category.