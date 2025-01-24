Priyanka Chopra's Roaring Shout Out To <i>Anuja</i> After Oscar Nomination: "Nothing Makes Me More Proud"

Priyanka Chopra-backed Anuja has secured a nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category in the Oscars 2025. Competing with 180 films, Anuja reached the top five at the Oscar Nominations 2025. Anuja is nominated alongside Alien, I'm Not a Robot, The Last Ranger and A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent.

Beaming with joy and pride Priyanka Chopra gave a roaring shout out to the film through an Instagram post. Sharing a poster and a clip from the film, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Yaaaay! 'Anuja' is heading to the 2025 Oscars as a nominee for Best Live Action Short Film! Incredible! Thank you to @theacademy for the amazing honour."

"Huge congratulations to @adam_j_graves and the team of Anuja for capturing the essence of love, family, and resilience and for delicately highlighting the work of the Salaam Baalak Trust India and the importance of education in a childs life especially girls," She contiunued.

"Nothing makes me more proud than supporting the courageous storytelling of evocative films like this," Priyanka Chopra wrote in the post.

Along with Priyanka Chopra, two-time Oscar Winning producer Guneet Monga and Mindy Kaling are also associated with the film.

Anuja is a poignant tale of a talented 9-year-old girl, who works in a garment factory in Delhi. She is given a rare opportunity to attend school. Eventually, she faces a heart-wrenching choice that will impact her and her sister Palak's future.

On being associated with the film, Priyanka Chopra earlier shared, "This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see, and the immediate realities of their present."

Sajda Pathan, Ananya Shanbhag, Nagesh Bhonsle, Gulshan Walia worked in the film.