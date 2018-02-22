Oru Adaar Love: Priya Prakash Varrier Shares Audio Snippet Of New Song Minus The Wink

Priya Prakash Varrier teased her fans by sharing an audio snippet of an upcoming romantic track from her film Oru Adaar Love - but that's all, an audio snippet. No viral wink, at least not yet. She posted a short video from the recording studio and captioned it: "New romantic track with Roshan is on its way." Excited much? Two snippets from a romantic song from Oru Adaar Love, picturized on Priya and her co-star Roshan, went crazy viral only because of Priya's swaggering wink - but more about that later.
Here's the audio snippet from Oru Adaar Love's next romantic track:
Oru Adaar Love and Priya became overnight Internet obsession courtesy of the video in which the actress winks playfully at her classmate played by Roshan. Here are the aforementioned two snippets:
The songs recently ran into a controversy when a group of young men in Hyderabad filed a complaint against the actress and the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi alleging that it has inappropriate references to the wife of Prophet Muhammad. Another case was filed subsequently in Maharashtra. The police cases accused the actor and the director of deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.
However on Wednesday, Priya Prakash Varrier, who had in turn moved the Supreme Court against the ban, got relief from the Supreme Court today, which put on hold all police cases against her over a song in her film. Speaking to NDTV, Priya said that the controversy was "unexpected" and that the team decided to just get over with it because the negativity will affect the outcome of their film.
This was Priya Prakash Varrier's statement:
Oru Adaar Love is directed by Omar Lulu and the film is expected to hit the screens in June.