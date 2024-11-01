Orry's Khan-Tastic Halloween Treat - From <i>Ghajni</i> To <i>Raja Hindustani</i>

Leave it to Orry to come up with innovative ideas and he will show off his Instagram A-game like nobody else. For this year's Halloween, Orry picked up Aamir Khan's classic films and he superimposed his face onto the famous on-screen characters and added the names of the streaming giants where the films can be watched alongside with it. The long list included Aamir's blockbuster hits like Ghajni, Taare Zameen Par, Lagaan, Talaash, Rang De Basanti, to name a few. Interestingly, Orry captioned the post with the film title My Name Is Khan, which is a Shah Rukh Khan film. Orry added the hashtag Halloween in the post. Take a look at Orry's post:

Orry became a topic of conversation on the episode in which Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday shared the couch on the last season of Koffee With Karan. Karan Johar wanted Sara to tell the world who Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is. KJo said, "Now, that we are bringing up Orry, can you just tell the world who he is?" To this, Sara replied, "Orry? Who doesn't know who Orry is?" Ananya interrupted, "Someone didn't know that. Then I tried to explain what Orry is. And, he told me. I forgot the line. It was something like 'Loved, but misunderstood'. I think he's going by that now." KJo, who looked dissatisfied, added, "No, but that's what you call a phenomenon, not a person. But that's another profession. What do you do? I am misunderstood and loved by misunderstood. But there is also a job people have. What is his job?" Sara replied, "I think, he's like a really funny person. Yeah, he has great energy." Ananya added, "He dresses well. He is good with captions."

Orry is often spotted partying with Bollywood celebrities and star kids including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Ananya Panday and others.