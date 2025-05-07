Operation Sindoor: Akshay Kumar's Roaring Shout Out To India's Attack: "Jai Hind"

Akshay Kumar joined the bandwagon of Bollywood celebrities to applaud India's attack on Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir terror bases around 1.40 am (May 7) in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Akshay Kumar shared the logo of Operation Sindoor on his X handle and wrote, "Jai Hind, Jai Mahakaal."

Earlier, celebrities like Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Nimrat Kaur, Suniel Shetty praised Operation Sindoor and shared messages on their respective social media handles.

India struck bases where terrorist attacks were being planned and directed. Nine sites were targeted in the overnight precision strikes under the codename 'Operation Sindoor'.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳

Jai Mahakaal 🚩 pic.twitter.com/h7Z6xJAklH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 7, 2025

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution." "We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held responsible," India said in a statement.

Seventy terrorists were killed as India carried out 24 missile strikes across nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, sources in the government have said.

The counterstrike left more than 60 terrorists injured across the nine target locations -- Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwal.

On April 22, 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were shot down by terrorists in the Baisaran valley near Pahalgam. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.