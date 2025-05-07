Kangana Ranaut On Operation Sindoor: "<i>Modi Ne Inko Bata Diya</i>"

Hours after India targeted 9 terror-bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir at 1.44 am (May 7) in the response to the Pahalgam attack, Bollywood celebrities are applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government-led operation.

Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon as she gave roaring shout outs to Prime Minister Modi on her Instagram Stories.

Sharing videos of the attack, Kangana Ranaut wrote in one post, "Unhone kaha tha Modi ko bata dena. Aur Modi ne inko bata diya (They said to tell Modi and Modi has now replied)."

In another story, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Jo hamarri rakhsha karte hain, ishwar unki rakhsha kare. Wishing our forces safety and success."

India struck bases where terrorist attacks were being planned and directed. Nine sites were targeted in the overnight precision strikes under the codename 'Operation Sindoor'.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution." "We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held responsible," India said in a statement.

Sources suggest the action was part of Phase 1 of India's response to the Pahalgam attack, and more would follow based on Pakistan's retaliation.

In retaliation, Pakistan resorted to cross-border firing and artillery shelling at Indian villages along the Line of Control, killing three innocent civilians.

On April 22, 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were shot down by terrorists in the Baisaran valley near Pahalgam. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.