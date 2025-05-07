Operation Sindoor: Bollywood Praises India's Pahalgam Response - "Jai Hind, Bharat Mata Ki Jai"

The Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force, in a historic tri-services operation, conducted precision strikes at 1:44 am (May 7) on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed on April 22.

India struck bases where terrorist attacks were being planned and directed. Nine sites were targeted in the overnight precision strikes under the codename 'Operation Sindoor'.

Bollywood actors like Paresh Rawal, Riteish Deshmukh, Nimrat Kaur, Anupam Kher and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar praised Indian army's operation and shared messages on their respective social media handles.

"Jai Hind Ki Sena... Bharat Mata Ki Jai!!! #OperationSindoor," wrote Riteish Deshmukh.

Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "Our prayers are with our forces. One nation, together we stand. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram."

Anupam Kher wrote on X, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai #OperationSindoor."

Nimrat Kaur wrote, "United with our forces. One country. One mission. #JaiHind 🇮🇳 #OperationSindoor."

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal showed his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the success of the recent government-led operation. Paresh Rawal didn't write any word and just posted a series of folded hands emoji on his X handle.

Suniel Shetty shared India's press release of Operation Sindoor.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution." "We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held responsible," India said in a statement.

Sources suggest the action was part of Phase 1 of India's response to the Pahalgam attack, and more would follow based on Pakistan's retaliation.

In retaliation, Pakistan resorted to cross-border firing and artillery shelling at Indian villages along the Line of Control, killing three innocent civilians.