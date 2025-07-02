"Reserve Right To Pre-Emptive Strike": Rajnath Singh Briefs US On Op Sindoor

India 'reserves the right to a pre-emptive strike' to defend itself against cross-border terror attacks launched from Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his United States counterpart, Pete Hegseth, during their 20-minute phone call this week, sources said Wednesday morning.

The remarks - he also underlined Pak's record as a 'safe haven for terrorists' - have been seen as a strong message after President Donald Trump invited Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to the White House for lunch, and a top American general called for more engagement with Islamabad.

Mr Singh also said India's actions during the 100-hour armed conflict with Pakistan in May - i.e., Operation Sindoor, the military response to the Pahalgam terror attack - were 'measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and focused', while Pak's response included targeting civilian centres.

"Pak's track record of cross-border terrorism is well known globally... it has become a safe haven for internationally-banned terrorists (and) India's actions during Op Sindoor were non-escalatory, proportionate, and focused on disabling terrorist infrastructure," Mr Singh said.

Glad to speak with the US @SecDef Mr. @PeteHegseth today. Excellent discussion to review the ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen India-US defence partnership and strengthen cooperation in capacity building.



Conveyed my deep appreciation for the unwavering support… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 1, 2025

India said Rajnath Singh also 'appreciated the unwavering support extended by the US to India for its fight against terrorism' and discussed 'long-term cooperation in the defence sector'.

The two governments also agreed to build on a 'critical and mutually beneficial partnership'.

This was the third telephonic conversation since January, when Mr Hegseth was appointed.

'India Has Right To...': What Jaishankar Said

Mr Singh's 'India has the right...' message to Mr Hegseth echoes what External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said this week while meeting counterparts from the US, Japan, and Australia.

READ | "India Has Right To Defend Against Terrorism": Jaishankar At Quad

"The world must display zero tolerance. Victims and perpetrators must never be equated. India has every right to defend its people against terrorism, and we will exercise that right," he said.

READ | "When Terrorism Is Supported By State Against...": Jaishankar At UN

Mr Singh's and Mr Jaishankar's comments, in turn, echo forceful comments by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mr Trump in their phone call last month.

READ | "No Trade Deal Talk Or Mediation Offer During Pak Conflict": PM To Trump

The unequivocal messaging has been seen as part of efforts to make it clear to the world that India will no longer respond to terrorist attacks but instead will take a proactive role in protecting itself.

'Terror Dossier' On Pak's Cross-Border Role

India has frequently accused Pakistan of sheltering, funding, and training terrorist groups launching attacks on its soil; after the Pahalgam attack sources told NDTV a dossier had been prepared to highlight intel about Islamabad's links to terror attacks in Russia, England, and other countries.

READ | Pak 'One Of World's Most Dangerous, Terror Trail In Moscow, London'

This was shared with diplomats from friendly and partner nations, and the government sent cross-party delegations to these countries after Op Sindoor, to highlight India's new 'doctrine on terrorism'.

The increasingly assertive anti-terrorism stance was highlighted again last week after India refused to sign a joint statement at a meetinf of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation chaired by China.

READ | 'No Consensus On Terror': Why India Did Not Sign SCO Statement

Sources said the statement skipped any mention of the Pahalgam terror attack but mentioned incidents in Pak's Balochistan province instead and tacitly blamed India for those incidents.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.