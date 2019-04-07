On World Health Day, Malaika Arora Shares Special Post Along With Her Team

Malaika Arora shared this picture on Instagram. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Anyone who has been following Malaika Arora on Instagram would be aware of the fact that she is a fitness enthusiast, which is why her post on World Health Day doesn't come as much of a surprise to us. On Sunday, Malaika celebrated World Health Day along with her team by doing something that she absolutely loves doing- dancing. BTW, did we tell you that in the video, Malaika can be seen dancing to her iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyaa from the film Dil Se. Malaika's post received over 3 lakh likes within a few hours. "On World Health Day, I got my entire team dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya with me and just have some fun... Thank you my entire team and my partner in crime," read the caption on her post.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's post here:

Malaika Arora has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast. She frequently shares pictures and videos from her fitness routines, which include yoga, Pilates and of course dancing. A few days ago, Malaika shared a picture of herself along with her sister Amrita Arora. The sister duo could be seen doing yoga in the picture. "Sisters who practice yoga together slay together," read an excerpt from Malaika's post.

This is the post we are talking about:

Here are some more fitness-based posts shared by Malaika Arora:

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges on television reality shows India's Next Model and India's Got Talent.

