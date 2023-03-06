Allu Arjun And 'Cutiee' Wife Sneha Are Winning The Internet - See Anniversary Post

Image was shared by Allu Arjun.(courtesy:alluarjunonline)

Superstar Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are celebrating their wedding anniversary today and wishes are pouring in for the couple from all quarters. However, the most special post on the occasion came from Allu Arjun himself. He dedicated an Instagram upload to his wife. It is a loved-up selfie of the couple along with the caption, “Happy Anniversary Cutieee,” with a bunch of heart emojis. In the image, Allu Arjun and Sneha are dressed in their casual best and are all smiles for the camera. Fans of the duo have flooded the comments section with heart emojis and congratulatory messages.

Sneha Reddy reshared Allu Arjun's post on Instagram Stories and added a heart GIF. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have been married since 2011. They have two children together.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's cousin and RRR star Ram Charan also shared the same image on Instagram to wish the couple.

Allu Arjun recently made headlines for entertaining his fans in Hyderabad with an impromptu performance of the songOo Antava at renowned DJ and record producer Martin Garrix's show. For the unversed, Oo Antava is a song from Allu Arjun's recent blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

Over the weekend, Allu Arjun shared two images from the event. In the pictures, he is seen alongside Martin Garrix. The first photo has the two stars posing for the camera and the second image is a candid click of Allu Arjun's dance on stage. Sharing the post, Allu Arjun said: “What a fun night. Oo antava with Martin Garrix..” The actor further wrote: “Hyderabad thaggedele,” referring to the iconic dialogue from the film. Martin Garrix replied to the post: “Thank you for joining, bro.”

Allu Arjun will be seen next in the second instalment of the Pushpa franchise. The film, Pushpa: The Rule, directed by Sukumar is expected to release early in 2024 and will also feature Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.