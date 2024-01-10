On Vijay Deverakonda's Post About Cheesecake, A Fan Commented, 'I Think Rashmika's Nickname Is...'

Image was shared by Vijay Deverakonda. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda recent post about his love for cheesecake was completely eclipsed by comments on Rashmika Mandanna. On Wednesday, the Arjun Reddy actor posted a short reel of himself devouring a cheesecake. The comments however on his post were only about Rashmika Mandanna. The actor captioned his post, "I love cheesecake." Soon his comment section filled with inquiries about his Geetha Govindam co-star. Some even asked about his rumoured engagement to the actress in February. One fan wrote, "I think Rashmika's Nickname is cheesecake," while another said, "Rashmika also love u & cheese cake." A third inquired, "Sir are you really getting engaged in February."

Take a look at the post below:

ICYDK, a report by News18 Telugu recently shared that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are planning to make an announcement regarding their engagement in the second week of February.

Even though the two stars have never admitted to being in a relationship, they are often subjected to questions about each other in shows and interviews. During the promotional events for her latest film Animal, Rashmika was on the set of Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show, Unstoppable with NBK 2. On the show, Rashmika wasasked to choose between two posters – Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Just as Rashmika was about to respond, Ranbir interjected, addressing Balakrishna, "Ask Rashmika, who is the better hero." Later, Rashmika was asked to call Vijay and put him on speaker.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have acted together in hits such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.