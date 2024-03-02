On Tiger Shroff's Birthday, Neha Dhupia Shares A LOL Video

Neha Dhupia shared this image. (courtesy: NehaDhupia)

Neha Dhupia, who is back with a new season of No Filter Neha, shared a funny post on Tiger Shroff's birthday. FYI, Tiger Shroff will be the guest in an upcoming episode of the show. Tiger Shroff turned 34 today. On his birthday, Neha shared a video in which she can be seen recreating the signature pose of Tiger to the background score of Heropanti. Neha didn't wish the birthday boy in particular. However, her timing of sharing the video collides with Tiger's birthday. Sharing the video, Neha wrote, "Me, when someone asks me "how's your prep for @tigerjackieshroff s episode going "??? Can't miss this one, watch him on @officialjiotv @jiotvplus on #nofilternehaseason6 #nofilterneha co produced by @wearebiggirl" Take a look:

Earlier, Neha also shared a teaser of Tiger's episode on her Instagram. She wrote, "From no-shirts to No Filters! Watch Tiger Shroff take your breath away in an interview as dangerous as his stunts, with Neha Dhupia in the next episode of No Filter Neha season 6. Streaming now on JioTV." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Tiger cut a birthday cake with the Mumbai paparazzi at the airport. In the pictures viral from the airport, Tiger Shroff can be seen cutting the birthday cake. He can also be seen feeding a piece of cake to a paparazzo. Tiger Shroff can also be seen greeting the paparazzi stationed over there with folded hands. Take a look at the pictures here:

Tiger Shroff made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon. Over the years, he has cemented his position as one of the leading action heroes of Bollywood. Tiger Shroff is popular for his dance skill as well. He has featured in movies like Baaghi, War, Munna Michael, to name a few. Tiger Shroff was dating Disha Patani though the couple were always tight-lipped about their relationship status. On the chat show, Koffee With Karan Tiger admitted that he is single as of now.