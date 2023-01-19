Karan Kundrra Adorably Trolls Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash in a still from the video. (courtesy: tejasswiprakash)

Tejasswi Prakash has always managed to impress fans with her work on-screen. Her social media accounts, which are an extension of her personality and work, also receive a lot of love from her fans. On Thursday, Tejasswi Prakash shared a fun new video in which she is seen grooving to Charly Black's track Gyal You A Party Animal. Picking a line of the song for her caption, the actress wrote, “Flip it,” with a snowflake emoji. Replying to the post, her boyfriend Karan Kundrra said, “I always knew tu flip hai,” with laughter and kiss emojis.





A few days ago, Tejasswi Prakash shared some loved up images with Karan Kundrra. The series of selfies feature the two actors dressed in jackets and winter clothes. In the caption, she wrote, “Winter diaries,” with a snowflake emoji.



Before that, Tejasswi Prakash impressed fans with her singing process. She shared a video singing the track Sapna Jahan from Brothers. In the caption, Tejasswi simply said: “Hi.” Actress Amruta Khanvilkar dropped heart-eye emojis in the comments while Adaa Khan replied with heart emojis.





Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra also treated fans to a happy video of the two dancing. The caption read, “Got that love.. the crazy kind.”





Tejasswi Prakash was last seen in the supernatural show Naagin. Announcing that the sixth season of her successful franchise is drawing to a close, producer Ekta Kapoor recently shared an interesting story on how she chose Tejasswi Prakash to play the lead for the sixth season. Sharing a video of Tejasswi Prakash in her Naagin look, Ekta Kapoor wrote: “Lots of love for this Naginaa. Found her in the Bigg Boss house and in the throes of coronavirus and high fever and cough forced Colors and Manisha that I wanted to cast her!” Ekta Kapoor added: “Hopefully going to Bigg Boss for an exciting film announcement, let's see who we find there this time.” She added the hashtag #byebyyenagin, confirming the end of the season.

Tejasswi Prakash was a contestant on Bigg Boss 15 alongside Karan Kundrra. She went on to win the show.