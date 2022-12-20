Inside Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra's New Dubai Home

Karan and Tejasswi in a still from the video. (courtesy: tejasswiprakash)

TV stars Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently gave their Instafam a tour of their new Dubai home in an Instagram video. They shared identical videos on their respective social media handles and captioned it: "Welcome to our new home in Dubai! We are so happy to announce that Karan and I have invested in our dream home with Danube Properties. It's a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dubai and the best part is that it's fully furnished so all we have to do is - pack our luggage and move in every time we come to Dubai. Thank you Rizwan Sajan for guiding us to make this happen." The fully-furnished home also happens to have a private pool in their balcony.

Take a look at the video shared by the couple here:

Earlier this year, Tejasswi Prakash bought a house in Goa, pictures from which her boyfriend Karan Kundrra shared on his Instagram stories. "Congratulations baby... You deserve the world. I'm so proud of you... You little hardworking mouse. May you have cities in every city you love," read Karan Kundrra's caption.

ICYMI, see the photo here:

Screenshot of Karan Kundrra's Instagram story.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story began during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house, where they were both contestants. It began when Karan Kundrra confessed that he had a crush on Tejasswi and with a little help from singer Akasa, they started dating. Tejasswi Prakash, who won the last season of Bigg Boss 15, is currently seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6.