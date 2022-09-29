For Tejasswi Prakash Strength Comes From An 'Indomitable Will.' See Pics

Tejasswi Prakash shared this image. (courtesy: tejasswiprakash)

Tejasswi Prakash recently shared a few pictures of herself on Instagram from Global Spa Wellness Award 2022 and her fans can't get over her look. On Thursday, in two different posts, the actor shared many pictures of herself from the event on Instagram. Sharing the posts, the actor wrote, "Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will." In the pictures, Tejasswi can be seen wearing a green western outfit and posing for the camera. In no time, her posts were flooded with likes and comments. One of her fans wrote, "Omg! this is so effin' hot! An absolute example of perfect beauty," while the other one wrote, "Congratulations Teju for the award." Many others dropped hearts and fire emojis.

Tejasswi Prakash and her boyfriend and actor Karan Kundrra were also spotted at the Lokmat Most Stylish Award 2022 last night. The couple chose an ethnic look for the evening.

Karan Kundrra on Thursday, shared a video on Instagram, featuring himself and his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash from the event.

The couple is often spotted together attending many events. They share many posts on their Instagram handles.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is portraying the female protagonist in Colors TV's Naagin.

The actor made her acting debut with 2612. She appeared in many Indian daily soaps such as Sanskaar Dharohar ApnoN Ki and Swaragini.

In 2020, Tejasswi participated in Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. In 2021, the actor participated in Bigg Boss 15 and emerged as its winner.