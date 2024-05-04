On Taapsee Pannu's Amsterdam Itinerary: Cycling, Fam-Jam And More

Taapsee Pannu shared this image.(courtesy: taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu is living her best life in Amsterdam. The actress, who is holidaying there with her sisters, shared postcard-worthy clicks on her Instagram profile on Saturday morning. Taapsee Pannu tagged her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu and she captioned the post, "My kind of Amsterdam. Canal, cycling and sibling...." Taapsee also featured in her sister Shagun's holiday album from Amsterdam. "Tulip party anyone," Shagun Pannu captioned the post. Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend and Badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March this year in the presence of close friends and family members.

Check out the pictures shared by Taapsee here:

Some more photos from Taapsee and Shagun Pannu's Amsterdam diaries.

The guests at Taapsee's Udaipur wedding included her Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati, Abhilash Thapliyal (actor of Aspirants) and writer Kanika Dhillon. Badminton players Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, coached by Mathais Boe, were also among the attendees. The wedding was organised by The Wedding Factory, an event management company owned by Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu and Farah Sood.

ICYMI, some glimpses from Taapsee-Mathias' sangeet night.

The Wedding Factor shared glimpses from the couple's haldi ceremony and wrote, "An exclusive sneak peek into Taapsee and Mathias' Haldi decor - it's quirky, vibrant, and full of fun and drama! Designed with their fun-loving personalities and unique professions in mind, every corner is bursting with energy and excitement! This is where the fun begins, and the good times never end."

Taapsee Pannu, who made her Hindi film debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, is best-known for her performances in critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Thappad. She has also starred in films like Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal. The actress also starred in the thrillers Blurr and Dobaaraa.